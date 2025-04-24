Pahalgam attack ghastly, public trust must be restored: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as a “highly gruesome” massacre and questioned authorities over the security lapse at the key tourist location. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

In a post on social media platform X, she said, “The entire country is shocked by the extremely lethal incident of massacre of tourists by Pak-backed terrorists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, a famous tourist destination of the country.”

“This incident, which occurred due to lack of security at such a special place even during the tourist season, has naturally caused huge anger and resentment among the people, for which accountability is necessary,” the BSP chief said.

“The incident is related to the security of the country, the steps taken by the central government to restore the confidence of the people are far more important than party politics and allegations and counter-allegations. The government must take every step so that such a painful incident does not occur in the future anywhere in the country,” Mayawati added.