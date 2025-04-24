Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pahalgam attack ghastly, public trust must be restored: Mayawati

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 24, 2025 09:55 PM IST

BSP chief says steps taken by the Centre to restore confidence of people are far more important than party politics

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as a “highly gruesome” massacre and questioned authorities over the security lapse at the key tourist location.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

In a post on social media platform X, she said, “The entire country is shocked by the extremely lethal incident of massacre of tourists by Pak-backed terrorists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, a famous tourist destination of the country.”

“This incident, which occurred due to lack of security at such a special place even during the tourist season, has naturally caused huge anger and resentment among the people, for which accountability is necessary,” the BSP chief said.

“The incident is related to the security of the country, the steps taken by the central government to restore the confidence of the people are far more important than party politics and allegations and counter-allegations. The government must take every step so that such a painful incident does not occur in the future anywhere in the country,” Mayawati added.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Pahalgam attack ghastly, public trust must be restored: Mayawati
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On