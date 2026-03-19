Paid but powerless: Prepaid meter glitch sparks protest in Lko

Angry residents stormed the Hussainganj call centre of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on Wednesday after a mass power disconnection left them in the dark despite paying their bills. The chaos unfolded as consumers faced a critical flaw in the prepaid smart meter system, where automatic disconnections were triggered when balances dropped to zero, yet bill payments were failing to register in real time. Even as residents cleared their dues, the system required manual connection to restore supply, leaving households without power for hours, sometimes days. Representational image (Sourced)

The incident exposed a systemic breakdown in the transition to prepaid meters. Officials confirmed that more than 13,000 consumers across Lucknow had their electricity remotely cut on Wednesday as part of an official crackdown. Yet the core problem was not unpaid bills, but a technical loophole that meant compliant customers who had settled their dues saw no restoration of supply for hours, sometimes days.

“We paid our dues, but the electricity hasn’t been restored for hours, sometimes days. No one is responding to complaints,” one protester said.

Around 12:30 pm, tensions peaked when residents allegedly broke the main gate and attempted entry to the office, disrupting services for nearly an hour before police dispersed the crowd. Officials said operations at the centre remained suspended for nearly an hour due to the unrest.

The central zone recorded the highest disconnections with 5,140 cuts, followed by Amausi (2,841), Gomti Nagar (2,724), and Jankipuram (2,506).

Authorities acknowledged the technical complaints and deployed teams, especially in Gomti Nagar, to address grievances and restore supply.

However, Ravi Agarwal, chief engineer, Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA), said violence was instigated by those attempting to avoid bills. “CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify those involved in vandalism, and legal action is expected,” he said.

Inspections of 61 disconnected connections revealed three were illegally drawing electricity. Police complaints are being filed against those involved.