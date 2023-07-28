Panchayat decision: No work on Panipat-Khatima highway till NHAI builds underpass

MEERUT A panchayat held at Pinana village of Muzaffarnagar district announced that it would not allow further construction work on Panipat-Khatima highway till the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) agreed to construct an underpass at Pinana bypass.

The panchayat unanimously decided to not allow the construction work to continue till the NHAI accepted their demand for an underpass (Pic for representation)

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait and former MP and Samajwadi party leader Harendra Malik also participated in the panchayat of more than 10 villages.

Supporting the demand of an underpass at Pinana bypass, Tikait said it was a genuine demand of farmers because the under-construction Panipat- Khatima highway would crossover the bypass of Pinana village. Hence, farmers of more than 10 villages would be compelled to risk their lives to reach their fields situated on both sides of the highway.

Tikait said that the panchayat had unanimously decided to not allow the construction work to continue till the NHAI accepted their demand for an underpass.

Former MP and Samajwadi Party leader Harendra Malik said that the NHAI should construct roads to benefit armers and not to create problems for people. He reiterated that the demand for an underpass was genuine because the ongoing construction of the highway would block easy movement to fields.

An 18-km road between Pinana and Charthawal of Muzaffarnagar was constructed in 1989 which connected more than 10 villages and it made villagers movement easier. The under construction highway will cross over Pinana bypass and farmers; concern is that it will hamper their free movement and they would be compelled to take a longer route to their fields. “It would be risky for villagers if they dare to cross the highway in the absence of an underpass,” said participants in the panchayat.

Malik said that the district administration had called NHAI officials to discuss the issue and to find a way to resolve it.

