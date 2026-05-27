Pandit Nehru built world-class institutions, PM ‘selling them’ off: Ajay Rai

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Wednesday credited Jawaharlal Nehru with establishing world-class institutions, while alleging that the current Prime Minister was engaged solely in the business of “selling off” every important institution. Tributes being paid to Jawaharlal Nehru during a programme in Lucknow. (Sourced)

Addressing a seminar titled ‘Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow’ marking the death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, Rai offered tributes and paid homage to Nehru, describing him as a visionary leader of his era.

“The steps taken by Pandit Nehru to empower India on the global stage remain unparalleled and far beyond the reach of anyone else. He was recognised globally as a universally respected leader. In the post-Independence era, when India had just broken free from the shackles of the colonial rule, he established world-class institutions and built infrastructure that enabled the country to achieve new dimensions of progress in every sector,” the UP Congress chief said.

“In stark contrast, the current Prime Minister of our country is engaged solely in the business of selling off every important institution. He has not established a single institution himself. The one thing he is certainly doing is changing the names of institutions—for instance, renaming the Sardar Patel Stadium after himself,” Rai added.

The UP Congress chief said that they would continue to raise the voice of the common people. “By following the path laid out by Pt Nehru, we will oust this anti-people BJP government,” he said.

Rai called upon Congress members not to be afraid, but to take to the streets and struggle for the interests of the people.

Former professor in the political science department at Lucknow University, Ramesh Dixit; chairman of the media department, CP Rai; former MLAs Badri Vishal Tiwari and Shyam Kishore Shukla; and former MLC Vivek Bansal also spoke on the occasion.