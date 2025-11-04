Pappu, Tappu, Appu: Yogi fires ‘three monkeys’ salvo at INDIA bloc leaders in Bihar

Ridiculing INDIA bloc leaders as Gandhiji’s three monkeys who can’t see the development work carried out by the NDA government in Bihar, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday attacked the Opposition for pushing the assembly-poll bound state into crime, caste violence and chaos. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a poll rally in Bihar on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing four rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Saran, and Patna, Adityanath said the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, partners in Uttar Pradesh, were opposed to Hindus, Lord Ram and Ma Janaki.

He said after the NDA returns to power in Bihar, it would “chase” infiltrators out and distribute their wealth among the poor in the state.

“...you must have heard about the three monkeys of Gandhiji… Gandhiji had told them ‘see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil’. Now, there are three monkeys of the INDI alliance — Pappu, Tappu and Appu. Pappu sees no good work done by NDA, Tappu cannot hear about it, and Appu will not admit to these while speaking,” he said in an obvious reference to leaders of the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Samajwadi Party.

Yogi said the holy land of Mithila, the soul of Mata Janaki, is sending a message to all those opposing Ram that the “dawn of Ram Rajya is about to rise in Bihar,” according to a press release.

Stating that the Congress’s affidavit in the Supreme Court denied the existence of Lord Ram, he said the Opposition parties were opposed to the Hindu faith.

“The Congress, RJD and the Samajwadi Party, which fired on Ram bhakts in Ayodhya, now talk of faith and development,” he said.

“Those who oppose Ram and Janaki are enemies of India, enemies of Mithila, and enemies of all of us,” he added.

He asserted the BJP has fulfilled the promise of constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and now will build “Goddess Janaki’s temple in Sitamarhi and connect it with Ayodhya through the Ram Janaki Marg, which is set to be constructed at a cost of ₹6,155 crore provided by the Centre”.

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives, he said Mithila’s makhana (fox nuts) industry has gained international recognition with a National Makhana Board, while the lac bangle trade has found a new identity.

“Road, rail, air, and waterways are connecting every corner of Bihar. The Haldia–Ayodhya inland waterway is the real development,” he said.

Bihar was earlier known for massacres, kidnappings, and lawlessness “between 1992 and 2005”, he said, adding that more than 60 caste massacres and 30,000 kidnappings took place.

The traders were unsafe, daughters were afraid to step out, and youth were forced to migrate, he said.

That was the RJD’s Bihar while under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, the countdown for the mafia began, he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi accelerated development and honoured Bihar’s heritage.

“Now, the same people responsible for Bihar’s ruin have returned to deceive again.”

“Whenever democracy was attacked, Bihar raised its voice,” he said, reminding people that it was under Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan’s leadership that Bihar’s youth uprooted the Congress’s dictatorship.

He alleged that although Opposition parties “played politics” in the name of Jayaprakash Narayan, they failed to fulfil his last wish of constructing a hospital in the name of his wife in Sitab Diara.

“The bond between Bihar and Uttar Pradesh is not new — it’s a Roti-Beti relationship since Treta Yuga. When UP progresses, Bihar also moves forward,” he said.

“By 2026, Naxalism will be wiped out of India,” he said.

He also alleged that Congress did not let Babu Jagjivan Ram become the prime minister.

He also claimed that under the double-engine NDA government, Bihar will establish itself as a semiconductor hub.