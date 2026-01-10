Pariksha Pe Charcha: Lucknow division’s secondary schools plan several events

Several activities will be organised from January 12 to celebrate Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 as a mass movement in all secondary schools of Lucknow division. Dinesh Kumar, divisional science progress officer at the office of joint director, education, Lucknow division, gave this information. Schools are also required to upload photographs, videos, and selfies of each day’s events. (For Representation)

“The celebrations will take place from January 12 (National Youth Day / Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary) to January 23 (Parakram Diwas / Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary),” he added.

Kumar said a “Swadeshi Sankalp Run” (students’ run and pledge for self-reliance) will be conducted on January 12, a Vande Mataram event will be held on January 13. On January 15, Swadeshi sports session will be organised followed by meme creation by students on January 16, street play on examinations and life skills on January 17.

On January 19, creation of short videos and testimonials will be conducted followed by student anchor, student and guest interaction session January 20, a Yoga and meditation session, along with poetry and songs composed by students on January 21, poster making activity on January 22 and a quiz competition on “Operation Sindoor” (to be organised in designated Kendriya/Navodaya Vidyalayas of the districts) on January 23.

“Schools are also required to upload photographs, videos, and selfies of each day’s events and activities with the prescribed hashtags on the Google Tracker and the MyGov portal. The detailed guidelines for the celebrations have also been forwarded by the joint director of education’s office to the district inspector of schools offices of all Lucknow division districts—Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao, and Rae Bareli—for implementation in all secondary schools within their jurisdiction,” Kumar added.