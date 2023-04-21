Thunder showers may bring temp down in west UP

LUCKNOW: Lucknowites might get a little respite from the scorching heat on Friday as the city and its neighbouring areas will have a partly cloudy sky as per the met department. On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively, two degrees lower than the maximum temperature (40 degrees Celsius) and 0.5 degrees lower than the minimum temperature (24.5 degrees Celsius) recorded on Thursday.

(Pic for representation)

According to the meteorological department, rain and thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over the state. The department also issued a warning of possible thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, Jhansi recorded the highest temperature with mercury soaring up to 42.1 degrees Celsius which was 2.4 degrees above normal. Jhansi was followed by Basti and Ballia with only slight difference as both recorded 42 degrees Celsius . Varanasi recorded 41.9 degrees Celsius, Prayagraj 41.8 degree Celsius and Gorakhpur 41.7 degrees Celsius temperature.