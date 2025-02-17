Past pupils go on a nostalgic trip with Loreto Alumnae Association’s Sports Fiesta in Lucknow

Alumnae across generations came to their alma mater Loreto Convent, for its Open House 2025. A vibrant Sports Fiesta was organised by the Loreto Alumnae Association on the college campus on Sunday. Past pupil in jubilant mood after winning the trophy

Saumya Misra, Deep Bunch, Sister Helen, Sister Anima and Sister Balika

Current president of the alumnae association Piyusha Sharma, a 2002 batch pass-out, who currently runs a cafe in the state capital, says, “Such events foster camaraderie and nostalgia among former students. Much to the delight of the attendees, the event was formally declared open by the esteemed Madam Kaur, former faculty, Physical Education (P.Ed.) at Loreto Convent. Her presence was indeed a cherished moment for all.”

Former students engaged in Tug-of-War competition

Present on the occasion was the current school principal Sr Anima Kujur along with Sister Helen, and Sister Balika. A strong turnout of former students marked the occasion with the Batches of 2000, 2002, and 1965 competing for the title of the largest batch presence. The atmosphere was further enlivened by RJ Rajat, whose melodious renditions had the attendees swaying to the exhilarating music.

Anuradha Saxena, Ridah Khan, Piyusha Sharma, Tahira Saad Rizvi, Joyshree Chatterjee and Ankur Sharma

Various sporting activities were held on the occasion that witnessed enthusiastic participation by the students. Outdoor games that engaged the former students and coaxed them to get back to the sports arena included basketball and a Tug-of-War competition.

Students playing Ludo

Additional entertainment included a sports-themed Tambola, alongside engaging corners for Jenga, UNO, Carrom, Chess, Ludo, and Darts, ensuring fun for all age groups.

Current treasurer Joyshree Chatterjee and secretary Khayti Khanna were also present along with distinguished alumnae including Dr Anita Bhatnagar Jain. Active participants included Sanobar Kidwai, Anusha Sharma, Anuradha Saxena, Ridah Khan, Deepika Chaturvedi, Saumya Mishra and Deep Bunch.

Former students at the Alumnae Association meet

The souvenirs desk, food and refreshments, added to the festive mood, with attendees savouring chaat, bhelpuri, kheer and tea while capturing memorable moments at the photo booth. The theme for the alumnae association was Play it, Own it, Eat, Repeat – Sing it loud, Feel the Loreto beat!