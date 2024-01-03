PDA alliance of SP will oust BJP from Centre, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that, transcending religion and caste, the backward, Dalit, minority (PDA) alliance of SP will oust the BJP government from power at Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha election to save our Constitution and democracy. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. (HT File Photo)

Speaking at a program organised by the party’s cultural cell on Wednesday, Akhilesh called upon artists and members of the cultural cell to visit households in the state and organise programs to raise awareness among the people to get rid of the BJP government. The cultural cell will play a significant role in forming public opinion in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, he said.

During the SP government, artists, writers and excellent performers in other fields were honoured with the Yash Bharti Award. Arrangements were also made to give them pensions. The BJP government cancelled it after grabbing power in 2017, he said.

The BJP government insulted our art and culture; the artists have to create public opinion against the BJP government by making the public aware to oust them from power. Artists will play their role in saving democracy by taking the policies and achievements of the SP to the booth level through their programs, he added.

The members of the cultural cell presented songs, music, and dance programs related to the SP and the socialist movement in Uttar Pradesh.