Crackdown on Atiq ‘aides’: Construction on realty projects on 28 acres demolished in Prayagraj

Even as the clampdown on businesses owned by slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed continued, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Monday demolished construction on two real estate projects, spread over a total area of 28 acres, being developed by Atiq’s ‘associates’. The PDA team, later, reached Bakshi Modha and Damupur villages where it demolished structures and boundary walls on the project named ‘Ahmad City’

The projects, located in Prayagraj’s Kareli and Dhumanganj areas, were being developed sans official nod, PDA officials said.

The one in Saidpur and Karenda villages of Kareli was being developed by Atiq’s aide Zeeshan Ahmad and others identified as Kamran, Rohit Upadhyay and Javed Jafri.

The PDA team, later, reached Bakshi Modha and Damupur villages where it demolished structures and boundary walls on the project named ‘Ahmad City’. The township was being developed by Atiq’s brother-in-law Imran Zai. Moreover, the PDA officials sealed the offices of Zeeshan Ahmad and Javed Jafri.

PDA official JM Singh said the drive against illegal townships and real estate businesses would continue.

It is worth mentioning that property dealer and real estate developer Zeeshan Ahmad aka Janu is the younger brother of Atiq’s brother-in-law Imran Zai. However, Imran and Atiq developed differences when the Prayagraj police and administration launched a crackdown against Atiq and his associates in 2020. In 2021, Zeeshan aka Janu lodged an FIR against Atiq’s son Ali and his associates for assault and demanding extortion of ₹5 crore from him. Ali surrendered before the court in 2022 and is lodged at the Naini Central Jail in the same case.