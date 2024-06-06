PDA formula scripts success for SP in Braj region

Agra Stepping out of the counting centre in Kasganj on Tuesday , BJP candidate Rajveer Singh alias Raju Bhaiya said he would analyse the reasons which led to his defeat in Etah, a constituency considered capital of Lodh voters, who comprise 16 % of total voters. PDA successfully worked for Akhilesh Yadav (HT)

It might be a routine reaction from a defeated candidate but many find the successful implementation of PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav as the key factor and observation is supported by enhanced tally of Samajwadi Party to 3 in 2024 from 1 seat in 2019 while BJP was reduced to 5 seats from 7 seats in 2019 in Braj region.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The BJP won Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Fatehpur Sikri and Hathras while SP won Mainpuri, Etah and Firozabad out of eight seats of Agra and Aligarh divisions in Braj region.

Contesting the first election after death of his father Late Kalyan Singh, BJP candidate Rajveer Singh alias Raja Bhaiya was on way to hat trick having won in 2014 and 2019 with strong Modi wave on his side. It was here in Etah that former CM late Kalyan Singh got record votes as independent candidate in 2009 Lok Sabha election with support of Late Mulayam Singh Yadav.

After 16 % Lodh voters, Etah has dominant Yadav voters (14%) but Devendra Singh Yadav was contesting for SP in Etah, and the BJP failed to make inroads among Yadavs remaining loyal to SP. Akhilesh Yadav, working on PDA (Backward, Dalit, Minority) chose candidate from Shakya community having 8% vote share in Etah instead of candidate from Yadav community comprising 14 % voters in Etah.

The most successful candidate in Etah in the past was late Mahadeepak Singh Shakya who had won six times from the seat , once for Lok Dal and at other times for the saffron party. The election result reflects remaining part of success story as BSP candidate, Mohd Irfan, a local advocate got only 71585 votes indicating shift of majority of BSP traditional Jatav voters (12%) towards Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh , in his speeches, kept the BJP and RSS on target and blamed them for designs to change the Constitution . A man dressed as Baba Saheb with a book in hand stood on stage and Akhilesh Yadav received a copy of the Constitution from him with a vow to protect it.

Mohd Irfan seemingly failed in getting votes from Muslim community constituting 9 % of voters here and PDA successfully working for Akhilesh Yadav created dent in the belief that Etah was safe for a Lodh candidate.

The other two seats won by Samajwadi Party, Mainpuri and Firozabad too were PDA success stories . Samajwadi Party, founded by late Mulayam Singh Yadav, has never lost a Lok Sabha election in Mainpuri since 1996 and 2024 was no exception. BJP candidate and minister in UP cabinet Jaiveer Singh failed to stop Dimple Yadav, SP candidate who scored win by 221639 in Mainpuri having Yadav (22%) , Kshatriya (12%), Shakya (10%), Brahmin (8%), Lodh (8%), Muslim (5%) and Vaishya (5%) voters and BSP candidate Shiv Prasad Yadav got only 66814 votes in Mainpuri having 18% Schedule Caste votes.

Won in 2014 and lost in 2019, Firozabad was regained in 2024 by Samajwadi Party. Akshay Yadav, son of Prof Ram Gopal Yadav won by 89312 votes scoring 543037 votes here where BSP candidate Chowdhary Basheer, a former minister , got 90948 votes having 2 lakh Jatav voters reflecting another success story of PDA. SP created inroads among 3.45 lakh Lodh, Nishad and Kashyap voters and added to its traditional Yadav (4 lakh) and Muslim (2 lakh) votes in Firozabad.

Satish Gautam scored hat trick in Aligarh but was trailing behind SP candidate Bijendra Singh for most part of counting day and finally won by only 15647 votes. Aligarh has 7 lakh Brahmin, Kshatriya and Vaishya voters beside 4 lakh Jat, Yadav and Lodh voters. Samajwadi Party candidate gave a run for money in Aligarh having 3.50 lakh Muslims and 3.50 lakh Schedule Caste voters with BSP candidate getting 123929 votes only.