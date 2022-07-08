Peace committee meetings held in Varanasi ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Peace committee meetings were held in each police station area of Varanasi on Friday in view of Eid-ul-Azha that falls on Sunday, police said.
Commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh said an appeal has been made to all religious leaders for cooperation in maintaining peace in the city.
“Regular communication is being made with all religious leaders as well as prominent people in every area. They have been asked to inform police immediately about any rumour or presence of suspicious elements,” he said.
A strict vigil is also being kept on social media. If anyone is found spreading rumours strict action will be taken, the CP said.
He added that sector scheme has been implemented and section 144 imposed in the city. Besides, continuous patrolling is being done in all sensitive areas.
Delhi’s daily Covid tally below 600 for 2nd straight day; 3 new deaths
Delhi's daily Covid tally remained below the 600-mark for the second consecutive day after 531 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the health department's bulletin. Three more patients died and 679 recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of deaths and recoveries to 26,280 and 19,11,149 respectively. The active cases in Delhi have come down to 2,329, compared to 2,480 on Thursday.
Fraudster siphons off ₹3.7 lakh from woman's bank in her bid to sell furniture
A 26-year-old woman fell victim to an online fraud after a person siphoned off Rs 3.77 lakh from her bank account under the pretext of making a payment to her for purchasing furniture worth Rs 21,000 through an online portal, police said on Friday. The incident came to light after the woman lodged a complaint at suburban Malad police station on Tuesday, an official said.
Eid-ul-Azha: Animal sacrifices at traditional sites only, dispose of remains properly, says Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued special directions to ensure that qurbani (sacrifice of animals) was not held on disputed spots or in the open areas on Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) on Sunday (July 10). While issuing the directions, the CM, in a tweet, on Thursday, also instructed that the carcass and remains of the animals should be disposed of properly to prevent the spread of diseases.
To help their kids in competitive exams, UP police inks pact with Unacademy
Uttar Pradesh police have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Unacademy Group, one of India's largest learning platforms, here on Friday to help children of police personnel prepare for competitive exams. The MoU was signed by inspector general of police housing and welfare, SK Bhagat on behalf of the UP police and Sumant Dey from Unacademy Group.
#Raincheck: Trendy monsoon essentials in tricity
Monsoon has arrived in tricity and how! Chandigarh received 97mm rainfall on July 6, the heaviest rain in July since 2017, Panchkula 77.5mm, and Mohali 74.5mm, as per the IMD. While the starting range for footwear is as low as Rs 150; umbrellas and raincoats' starting price is Rs 250. An interesting addition, at multiple stores across tricity, is raincoats for cats and dogs. The starting price is Rs 350.
