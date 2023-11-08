Pending revenue cases down to 15.6 lakh from 18.4 lakh in Oct, shows data

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh has seen a significant increase in the disposal of pending revenue cases after the state government pulled up officials for negligence and delay. The number of pending cases came down to 15.6 lakh on November 7 from 18.4 lakh in October first week. The total number of cases registered in the revenue board court was 67,592, of which 25,139 cases had been disposed of while 42,453 cases were pending. (pic for representation)

The number of cases pending for over one year declined from 3.1 lakh to 2.5 lakh, those pending for over three years came down from 2.6 lakh to 2.1 lakh and revenue cases pending for over five years also declined from 2.5 lakh to 2.1 lakh within a month, as per the revenue board’s data.

In a review meeting on October 31, the state government sought explanation from 12 district magistrates over negligence in revenue matters. A warning was issued to negligent sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and adverse entries given to tehsildars. Action was also taken against land consolidation officers in various districts.

The disposal of cases is being monitored regularly on the Revenue Court Computerized Management (RCCM) system launched to ensure transparency in proceedings of all revenue courts, said a revenue department officer.

On the basis of the data collected from the RCCM, it was found that Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Ayodhya and Rae Bareli were the worst performing districts in disposal of revenue cases. Balrampur, Deoria, Meerut, Sonbhadra, Prayagraj, Shahjahanpur and Agra were the poorly performing districts.

The total number of cases registered in the revenue board court was 67,592, of which 25,139 cases had been disposed of while 42,453 cases were pending. A total of 1,94,49,930 cases were registered in district courts, of which 1,80,10,877 cases had been disposed of and 14,39,053 cases were pending in court, according to the latest data.

Of the 3,36,722 cases in divisional courts, 2,01,094 had been disposed of while 1,35,628 cases were pending.

Out of the 5,41,068 cases related with boundary of land, 78,513 were pending in tehsil courts.

Out of 1,87,567 cases related with use of land for industrial, commercial or residential purpose, 5,498 cases were pending in courts. Of the 3,66,650 cases associated with misappropriation of gram panchayats land, 1,62,173 were pending in courts. Of the 5,26,932 cases associated with division of land holding, 1,60,271 were pending in tehsil courts, as per the data.

The UP revenue department directed divisional commissioners and district magistrates to dispose of pending land dispute cases on priority basis. In the first week of October, the state government directed DMs to launch a 60-day special drive, in which all revenue related matters as well as land dispute cases will be disposed of.

