People upset over increasing inflation, unemployment: Akhilesh

VARANASI: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that people were upset over the increasing inflation rate and unemployment. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a public meeting supporting party candidate Dharmendra Yadav for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, in Azamgarh on Wednesday. (ANI)

Addressing a public meeting at Baghela Tal of Gopalpur assembly and Bhaduli of Sadar assembly in support of SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav in Azamgarh, Akhilesh said that loans of big businessmen were waived off but not of our farmers.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Till now, not even 10% of farmers’ loans have been waived off, as the BJP betrayed the poor and farmers. Just like the BJP waived off the loans of businessmen, the INDIA bloc will waive off the loans of farmers,” he said.

He added that the government had promised to double the income of farmers, but their income had not doubled. In fact, the cost of cultivation has doubled. “The government has even engaged in stealing fertiliser bags. Farmers were cheated in the name of Nano Urea, and money was recovered from the company manufacturing it,” he said.

He further said that 30 lakh jobs were lying vacant in India. If INDIA bloc government was formed, then it would work to fill the vacancies and scrap the Agniveer scheme.

Akhilesh appeals to BHU prof. to end fast unto death

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday appealed to Professor Om Shankar, head of the department of cardiology at Sir Sundar Lal Hospital, IMS-BHU, to end his fast unto death. Professor Shankar has been observing a fast unto death in his chamber since May 11, demanding more beds for the cardiology department.

In a post on X, Akhilesh said, “Dr. Om Shankar ji, who is on a ‘fast unto death’ against BJP to save BHU, is requested to break his fast and take a new vow to remove the BJP by supporting the INDIA bloc.”

Professor Om Shankar on Wednesday said that the IMS-BHU director, Professor S.N. Sankhwar, passed an order on March 8, 2024, stating that the entire fourth floor and half of the fifth floor in the super-specialty block would be given to the department of cardiology. “It has not happened yet. Until it is done, I will continue my hunger strike,” prof said.

“The department has three units, and each unit should have a minimum of 30 beds; thus, the department should possess 90 beds. However, it only has 47 beds,” said Professor Shankar. “In view of the growing number of cardiac patients, the department needs more beds,” he added.

Meanwhile, making an appeal to Professor Shankar to end his fast, IMS-BHU director said that 61 beds had already been given to the department of cardiology.