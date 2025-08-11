People’s expectation on UP taking lead in developmentwill be realised: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the people’s expectation that Uttar Pradesh will lead the country in the direction of development and contribute to the goal of ‘Developed India’ by 2047 will be realised. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, assembly speaker Satish Mahana and other leaders at the all-party meeting on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Adityanath, who is Leader of the House, made the remark at an all-party meeting held on the eve of the Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Congratulating speaker Satish Mahana, who chaired the meeting, and his entire team, Adityanath said the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha is becoming a centre of attraction for other states due to technology and innovation.

“It is necessary to have meaningful discussions on issues related to the public in the House. The public representatives can best express the sentiments of the public in the House,” he said.

The UP Vidhan Sabha will be the first assembly to have a detailed discussion on the ‘Vision Document’, which will include suggestions from all parties for the overall development of the state, he added.

“This is not the agenda of any political party, but will be a shared blueprint for the future of the state,” he said.

The Speaker requested the cooperation of all party leaders to conduct the session in a smooth, dignified and constructive manner.

“Democracy is strengthened only by dialogue and positive discussion in the parliamentary system. As the largest legislative assembly of the country, the proceedings here set an example for other legislatures,” he said.

Mahana appealed to all the leaders to keep their views within the limits of decency and parliamentary decorum and debate in an atmosphere of mutual respect and cordiality. He expressed confidence that like before, everyone’s cooperation will be received in this session as well. The speaker also said that with the cooperation of the chief minister, initiatives like the new form of the legislative assembly, technological innovations and ‘Vision Document’ will prove to be a milestone for the House.

Finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said keeping in mind the Prime Minister’s goal of ‘Developed India 2047’, this initiative (discussion on Vision Document) is a historic opportunity.

“Till now the members used to talk about their respective areas, but this discussion will give direction to the future of the entire state,” he said, expressing confidence that this will make the state ‘Uttam Pradesh’.

The others who attended the meeting included Uttar Pradesh ministers Sanjay Nishad (Nishad Party) and Om Prakash Rajbhar (SBSP) besides opposition leaders like Mata Prasad Pandey (Samajwadi Party), Aradhana Mishra (Congress), Umashankar Singh (BSP). Independent MLA Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh ‘Raja Bhaiya’ was also present.

AI CAMERAS TO KEEP WATCH

The assembly will now come under the surveillance of state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras. It will start as a pilot project in the monsoon session and will be fully implemented from the winter session. Through this technology, not only security but also the presence, activities and performance of the MLAs will be analysed.

The AI-based cameras will have facial recognition technology, enabling them to identify the names and faces registered in the list of MLAs. Also, a detailed profile of every MLA will be fed into the system, which will include the name, party, constituency, gender, date of birth, photo and other personal details.

Using AI technology, the system will record which MLAs attend the assembly, how long they stay, the number of topics they address, and the specific subjects covered in their speeches. Additionally, the AI will perform topic-based content analysis.

CM INAUGURATES NEW DOME, RENOVATED HALL, CANTEEN

The chief minister inaugurated a newly constructed dome at the entrance of Vidhan Bhavan, along with the renovated assembly hall number 15 and a VVIP canteen.

SECURITY TIGHTENED AROUND VIDHAN BHAVAN

Security around the Uttar Pradesh legislative building has been significantly increased. Local authorities have removed encroachments, streamlined vehicular movement, and additional forces will be deployed to ensure smooth and safe proceedings during the session.