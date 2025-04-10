Petrol pump manager shot dead for refusing petrol in bottle in U.P.’s Bulandshahr

A petrol pump manager was allegedly shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district late on Wednesday night after a dispute with two youths who demanded petrol in a bottle, police said on Thursday. A probe into the incident was underway, said cops. (For Representation)

As per them, the incident took place at Sawan filling station on the Sikandrabad-Kakod road. Confirming it, circle officer Purnima Singh said, “An investigation is underway. An FIR is being registered and strict action will follow.”

According to eyewitnesses and police reports, two youths arrived on a motorcycle and got petrol worth ₹200 filled in their bike. Afterwards, they allegedly demanded petrol in a bottle from a salesman who refused to do so, citing standard regulations. The refusal enraged the duo and they allegedly started abusing the salesman.

The situation escalated when the salesman took them to petrol pump manager Raju Sharma, 28, a resident of Jitaka Aurangabad village. The confrontation intensified as the miscreants abused the manager and pushed another staffer to the ground.

Moments later, one of them allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire on Raju, shooting him four times before fleeing, the police confirmed. Raju was rushed to a private hospital in Sikandrabad but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Doctors at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival, the police said. Petrol pump owner Rahul Sharma confirmed that the police were alerted immediately after the shooting.

Senior police officials, including SP city Shankar Prasad and CO Purnima Singh, reached the crime scene with a heavy police force. They recorded statements and collected evidence.