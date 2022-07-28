PG admissions before UG at Allahabad University this time

In a break from the past, this year admissions in postgraduate courses of Allahabad University (AU) would be done before the undergraduate courses.

The reason cited for the change in pattern is that from this year the admissions in UG courses for all central universities are being done through Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

This online test, being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for 90 universities across the country, for admission to UG courses has started from July 15 and will continue till August 20.

However, the process of admission in some other courses, including PG, is being done by AU itself and for which examination will be completed between August 2 and 7.

AU is planning to release the result of post graduate admission test (PGAT)-2022 from the day the CUET exams are completed.

“The PG admission process will start one week after the declaration of the PGAT result. It is expected that the admissions will start from last week of August,” said AU’s chairman of PG entrance examination prof PK Ghosh.