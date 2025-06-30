Phulpur minor abducted, taken to Kerala in alleged Jihad plot; 2 held

PRAYAGRAJ A 15-year-old girl from Phulpur area in Prayagraj district was allegedly taken to Kerala by her neighbour and forcibly converted before being linked to a terror organisation, police said on Monday. The girl, belonging to a Scheduled Caste, was rescued on June 28 from Thrissur railway station after she managed to alert her mother through the local police. Accused Mohd Kaif in police custody in Prayagraj. (Sourced)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Trans Yamuna) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said, “Two accused, Daraksha Bano from Lilhat village in Phulpur, and her associate Kaif, have been arrested in connection with the abduction and forced religious conversion of a minor. There is preliminary evidence of links to terrorist organisations. Further investigations are underway to identify and arrest other gang members, including a man identified as Mohammad Taj.”

He added that three police teams are working in coordination with central intelligence agencies to explore possible inter-state and organisational connections in the case.

According to officials, the girl disappeared from her home on the night of May 8. Investigations revealed that she was taken on a motorbike by Daraksha and Kaif to Prayagraj Junction. The girl was then taken by train to Delhi and later to Thrissur in Kerala.

In Kerala, police say, she was introduced to a group of suspicious individuals. She was allegedly lured with money and converted to Islam. Police further claimed that she was coerced into associating with a terrorist outfit under the pretext of ‘jihad’.

On June 28, the girl managed to flee and reached the Thrissur railway station, where she sought help from local police. With their assistance, she contacted her mother in Uttar Pradesh. A police team from Phulpur subsequently travelled to Kerala and brought her back. She is currently staying at a One Stop Centre in Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother has reportedly received threats from unidentified persons warning her against approaching law enforcement. Security personnel have been deployed at the family’s home.