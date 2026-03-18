Pilgrim footfall surge in UP reflects improved infra, growing faith: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the surge in the number of pilgrims visiting religious sites in Uttar Pradesh reflects both improved infrastructure and deepening public faith, even as it presents challenges for the government. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the gathering at Lok Bhavan, where he distributed financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each to 555 pilgrims of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. (Sourced)

Addressing a gathering at Lok Bhavan after distributing financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each to 555 pilgrims of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, he said earlier only a limited number of devotees could undertake such journeys due to lack of resources, but the situation has changed significantly now.

“The faith of crores of devotees witnessed in events like the Prayagraj Mahakumbh not only reflects India’s cultural strength, but also gives new momentum to the state’s economy. With this vision, the government is strengthening the resolve of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ by making pilgrimages more convenient, safe and accessible,” he emphasised.

Referring to the construction of the Kailash Mansarovar Bhavan in Ghaziabad in 2017-18, Adityanath said it serves as a key facility centre for pilgrims completing formalities related to the yatra.

“In 2025, about 164 crore devotees visited the state, out of which 66 crore came to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh alone. The increasing number of devotees at major pilgrimage sites such as Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura and Vrindavan is both a challenge and an opportunity. Keeping this in mind, the government is continuously strengthening transportation, accommodation and other basic facilities,” he said.

The CM said the government is making efforts to make religious journeys more convenient in future, as part of which work is also being done to make the Rameswaram Yatra easier for devotees from UP, so that the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ is strengthened.

Along with promoting religious tourism, it is our collective responsibility to maintain its dignity and sanctity with devotion.

Congratulating the 555 pilgrims who returned from the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, he said the financial assistance provided by the UP government is not just help but a support system, which reflects that the government stands with devotees at every step.

Adityanath distributed cheques of ₹1 lakh each to 10 pilgrims on the stage during the programme. During the event, he appreciated the courage and faith of pilgrims.

Finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, tourism minister Jaiveer Singh, MLA OP Srivastava, legislative council members Mukesh Sharma and Ramchandra Pradhan, additional chief secretary (tourism, culture and religious affairs department) Amit Abhijat, UP Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Committee chairman KK Singh and other officials were present on the occasion.