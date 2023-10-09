Pilgrimage sites bases of both faith, national integration: Yogi in Kedarnath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said places of pilgrimage were the bases of both faith and national integration. “Under the guidance of prime minister Narendra Modi, the sense of respect for heritage was presenting the aura of new India,” Adityanath said in a statement from Kedarnath. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Badrinath Temple, in Chamoli on Sunday. (ANI)

The CM wrapped up his three-day visit to Uttarakhand by offering prayers at the Kedarnath Temple. Offering prayers, he said: “Kedarpuri was hit by a disaster in 2013, but today, thanks to the confidence of the local people and the strong determination, inspiration and guidance of the prime minister, both pilgrimage sites, Shri Kedarnath and Shri Badrinath, are adding to the glory of new India.”

“Lakhs of pilgrims come here, which is a matter of inspiration for us. It draws our attention towards a new future,” he remarked and praised the timely and quality work underway in Kedarnath.

“This overflowing crowd of devotion presents a new picture of new India, which has vision and foresight... It includes tourism and respects the faith of devotees. All these factors together are pushing the reconstruction of Kedarnath forward very effectively,” the CM noted.

Thousands greeted the CM with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Badri Kedar Temple Committee chairman Ajay Ajayendra, district panchayat president of Rudraprayag Amardei Shah, BJP district president Mahavir Panwar, district magistrate Dr Saurabh Gaharwar, superintendent of police Dr Vishakha and other dignitaries welcomed him at the Kedarnath helipad.

The priest community congratulated CM Yogi with the traditional chanting of mantras.

From Uttar Pradesh, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and principal secretaries of Home Sanjay Prasad and Tourism Mukesh Meshram were also present on the occasion.

On Saturday, the U.P. CM had attended a meeting of the Central Regional Council that was chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah. In the evening, he prayed at the Badrinath Dhaam.

