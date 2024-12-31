Pilibhit encounter: Police probing hotel stay of ‘militants’, extortion calls to trader; 5 FIRs lodged

letters@htlive.com Arms and ammunitions recovered from the three alleged militants after their encounter in Pilibhit by a joint team of U.P. and Punjab police. (File)

LUCKNOW As many as five criminal cases had been registered in connection with the killing of three alleged militants of a pro-Khalistan group in Pilibhit even as more details regarding their intention to visit the district surfaced, said senior police officials on Monday.

The first FIR was registered in connection with the police encounter of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) operatives Varinder Singh alias Ravi, Gurwinder Singh, and Jashanpreet Singh alias Partap Singh in Pilibhit’s Puranpur area on December 23, and arms and ammunitions recovered from them. Two AK-47 assault rifles, two Glock pistols, 123 cartridges and bullet shells reportedly fired by them on police team were recovered by the police teams.

The trio, who were gunned down in retaliatory firing by Uttar Pradesh and Punjab police teams, were accused of attacking a police outpost in Gurdaspur district of Punjab with grenades on December 18.

On December 24, Puranpur police outpost in-charge Amit Kumar lodged an FIR against the three alleged militants and two locals, Jaspal Singh alias Sunny and Manoj, who booked a hotel room near the Puranpur highway using fake identity cards for the former.

Sunny was caught and jailed on Friday (December 27) after he confessed to have booked the hotel room after getting a call from Kulveer Singh Siddhu, an alleged militant from Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) group who is wanted in the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vikas Prabhakar in Rupnagar district of Punjab. Previously, National Investigation Agency (NIA) had declared a reward of ₹10 lakh on Siddhu and filed cases against six people in connection with the murder.

On December 25, the cyber cell of Pilibhit police lodged another FIR against Canada-based pro-Khalistan militant Gurpatwant Singh Pannu after he allegedly threatened to spread terror during Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The case was lodged after a purported video of the threat went viral on social media.

In the clip posted on X, Pannu threatened to strike at the Mahakumbh on January 14, 29 and February 3. He also used derogatory words for prime minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The threat came after the UP and the Punjab Police, in joint operation, gunned down the three alleged KZF terrorists.

On December 26, one Ompal Singh of Majhara Farms under Niuria police station limits of Pilibhit, lodged an FIR against three masked men for robbing his mobile phone at gunpoint when he was returning home the previous night. He alleged that the masked men stated themselves as accomplices of the three killed militants and wanted a mobile phone to connect with their other accomplices who had got separated after the encounter.

On December 28, a local trader, Malkeet Singh, lodged a complaint against Siddhu and two others who, allegedly, tried to extort him for money, said senior police officials. The trader claimed that the three militants might had come to Puranpur to target him as he paid no heed to the multiple extortion calls made to him since September.

Pilibhit superintendent of police (SP) Avinash Pandey confirmed Malkeet Singh, who hails from Gopalpur village under Ghunghchaee police station limits, lodged an FIR with the local police station on Saturday and the police were further investigating the matter.

Another police official stated that the complainant alleged that Siddhu, UK-based Jagjeet Singh alias Fateh Singh Baagi and one Rihand of Pakistan had made the extortion calls. He said the complainant first received a WhatsApp call from Siddhu on September 7 and he was aksed to pay ₹10 lakh. He said the complainant left for London on September 10, but he kept receiving extortion calls from Siddhu.

“The complainant received similar calls from one Rihand who was using a Pakistan number. On December 6, he received another video call from Fateh Sigh Baagi, who even showed an AK-47 assault rifle to threaten him.” The cop added: “The complainant, initially, did not take these extortion calls seriously, but later realised the threat perception after learning links of Siddhu and Baagi with the killed militants of Khalistan Zindabad Force”.

The investigators said the KZF’s terror module was controlled by one Ranjeet Singh Nita and operated by one Jaswinder Singh Mannu, who is based in Greece. Both are Punjab residents. The module was also controlled by UK-based Jagjeet Singh, who was claimed to be serving in the British Army. The UK authorities have, reportedly, refuted the Punjab Police’s claims.