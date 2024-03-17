Plans afoot to make Holi special at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is planning to make first Holi at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya after construction of Ram temple there a grand affair. Celebrations in the run–up to the festive day on March 25 will mark cultural activities and special Vedic rituals at the sanctum-sanctorum of Ram temple. Even devotees will be allowed to play Holi with Ram Lalla. This Holi will be the first after construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (HT file)

The Trust is also consulting priests to finalise special rituals and other functions for Holi. The deity will wear a new dress specially designed for the occasion and special offerings of 56 dishes will be offered to the deity. This will be distributed among devotees as “Prasad”.

“This Holi will be the first after construction of Ram Mandir. We want even devotees to be the part of Holi celebrations at the temple,” said Satyendra Das, head priest of the Ram temple. At Dashrath Mahal, special rituals are organised on Holi. At this place, Lord Ram’s father lived in Ayodhya.

Kanak Bhawan, just ahead of the Dashrath Mahal, will also be decorated for the festive occasion. All temples across Ayodhya will be decorated with flowers and special arrangements will be made there for Holi. All mutts and ashrams in the temple town will also make special arrangements this Holi.

According to the Trust, classical singers will perform on Holi and songs related with the festival will be sung. Naga sadhus of Hanuman Garhi temple are also planning to make the upcoming Holi special. “Most ardent disciple of Lord Ram is Lord Hanuman. So, how can Hanuman Garhi be left behind in celebrations on this special Holi,” said Raju Das, priest of Hanuman Garhi.

Holi revelries in temples of Ayodhya will start from Ranghbhari Ekadashi on March 20 when Naga Sadhus of Hanuman Garhi will play Holi with presiding deity of the temple, Lord Hanuman.

Starting from Ranghbhari Ekadashi, every temple across the city decides its date and time to celebrate Holi with presiding deity of the temple. These celebrations continue till Holi day. “Holi is celebrated like a cultural event in Ayodhya. But this Holi will be special as it will be first after the construction of Ram Mandir,” said Raju Das.

Dashrath Mahal in Ayodhya, also known as ‘Bada Asthan’, is also famous for its traditional Holi. It is at this place where lord Ram was born. Saints assemble where in large numbers to celebrate the festival of colours, while traditional Holi is played across Ayodhya like any other city in the Awadh region of the state.