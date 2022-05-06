Plans afoot to set up 80 new big power substations: UP govt
Uttar Pradesh government will set up 80 new power substations of higher capacity to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity to augment power infrastructure, besides installing 266.88 lakh pre-paid smart meters in the state in the next five years, a government spokesman said here on Friday.
“The state government has plans to set up 80 new power sub-stations (two of 756 KV, 6 of 400 KV, 24 of 220 KV and 48 of 132 KV) in the next five years. This will increase the total of major substations in the state to 173, which will benefit about 30 lakh consumers,” he said.
“By the end of the financial year 2024-25, 593 substations of 33/11 KV will be set up for power distribution,” he added.
The government, he claimed, has made arrangements for timely repair, replacement, and load-balance of transformers for a smooth supply of electricity. “The demand of the state has suddenly increased and reached about 22,500 MW. Despite this, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation was making efforts on a war footing to provide an uninterrupted power supply in the state,” he said.
“For this, work was being done towards restarting the power generation units which are closed due to technical or any other reasons. 24-hour monitoring of power supply was being done through control rooms in all distribution corporations. Toll-free number 1912 was being continuously monitored to provide better facilities to the consumers. Efforts are being made to rectify the local defect in the shortest time possible,” the spokesman said.
-
Weak on-ground MNS leadership, police action behind failure of loudspeaker agitation
Mumbai It has been over two days and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's agitation against loudspeakers on mosques has failed to evoke an enthusiastic response from citizens and MNS workers. Political analysts and MNS insiders said that in addition to the little enthusiasm among people, deft handling of the situation by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government and a weak on-ground MNS organisation, seem to be the reasons behind the failure.
-
All Uttar Pradesh divisions to have IT parks in two years
The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to build information technology parks in all the divisions of Uttar Pradesh in the next two years, said a state government statement. This project is part of efforts to transform Uttar Pradesh into the IT hub of the country. The state has 18 administrative divisions. The state government is constantly striving to make the Uttar Pradesh economy number 1 in the country in the next five years, it said.
-
Yogi reviews ₹19,000 crore projects during Ayodhya visit
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed ₹19,000 crore development projects in Ayodhya and its adjoining districts. Besides, he viewed a presentation on Ayodhya's vision document-2047, and had lunch at a dalit household during his visit to the temple town. Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya after his three-day Uttarakhand visit. This was his second visit to Ayodhya after taking oath as the chief minister for the second term on March 25.
-
Rich tributes paid to Ajit Singh on first death anniversary
A 'havan' and other spiritual programmes were organised by Rashtriya Lok Dal and different organisations to pay tributes to former minister and RLD chief Ajit Singh, who succumbed to Covid-related complications on May 6, last year. The main programme was organised at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi, where leaders of various political parties gathered to pay their tributes. Ajit Singh's son Jayant Singh and his wife Charu Choudhary were also present at the event.
-
Haryana reduces taxes to make liquor price competitive
For keeping the prices of alcoholic drinks competitive, the Haryana cabinet on Friday approved a series of measures to ward off inflow of liquor from neighbouring states, particularly Delhi. Approving the excise policy for 2022-23, the cabinet reduced the value added tax (VAT) for country liquor, Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), wine, beer from 13-14% to 12%. Officials said there will be no increase in the excise duty of most IMFL brands.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics