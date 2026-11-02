Ludhiana, Two days after returning from Australia, a 50-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death at their house in Ludhiana on suspicion of infidelity, police said on Monday. Ludhiana: Two days after returning from Australia, man kills wife on suspicion of infidelity

The deceased has been identified as Kamaldeep Kaur, 49. The accused is her husband, Ravinder Singh, a pick-up van driver in Ludhiana.

The murder took place late Saturday evening at their house in Vikas Nagar, Pakhowal Road here.

According to police, the couple had gone to Australia, where their younger son lives.

While Kaur returned four months ago, Ravinder came back on October 29. Their elder son Gagandeep Singh lives at their residence in Ludhiana.

Station House Officer Gurmukh Singh said preliminary inquiry suggests suspected infidelity as the motive behind the murder.

As per the complaint filed by their son Gagandeep, there was no visible discord between his parents since his father's return.

On Saturday evening, his father asked him to go to the local market to fetch milk. When Gagandeep returned, he found his father running out of the house.

On being questioned, Ravinder told him to check inside.

Gagandeep went in and found his mother lying in a pool of blood on the bed, with multiple stab wounds in the stomach and neck.

He raised an alarm and, with the help of neighbours, rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police said the accused used a kitchen knife to commit the crime. In a bid to destroy evidence, he allegedly washed the knife and kept it back before fleeing.

SHO Gurmukh Singh said, "The accused stabbed his wife multiple times in the stomach and neck. We suspect he had come with a plan to kill her as he executed the murder within two days of his return. A kitchen knife used in the crime has been seized."

A case of murder has been registered at Dugri police station, and the accused has been arrested. Interrogation is in progress, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.