India's space story is entering a new and important phase. From a programme once dominated almost entirely by the government, the country is moving towards a much broader ecosystem involving ISRO, public-sector enterprises, start-ups, established companies, telecom operators, technology firms and international partners. With competition in space accelerating, India will need partners for missions it cannot yet undertake alone. (@isro X/ANI) more

There are now roughly 440 Indian space start-ups, private investment has crossed $618 million and the country's space economy is estimated at around $9 billion. The ambition is considerably larger: India hopes to build a $40-45 billion space economy over the coming decade.

But there is a danger hidden beneath these impressive numbers. India may be increasing capacity faster than it is creating balance. A space economy is not a collection of independent industries. It is a chain. A customer creates demand for a service; that service requires a satellite; the satellite requires spectrum and orbital permissions; it has to be manufactured, launched and controlled; its data must reach ground stations, cloud and computing networks; and finally, the service must reach a paying user.

If one link is missing, the entire chain is weakened. That means the more important question for India is not: How many satellites can we build? It is: How many satellites can we economically manufacture, authorise, launch, operate, connect to the ground and sell services from? That is a very different measure of space power.

India has made considerable progress in launch technology. PSLV, GSLV, LVM3 and SSLV provide a strong foundation, while new launch infrastructure is being developed at Sriharikota and Kulasekarapattinam. Private launch companies are also emerging. But launch capacity is not simply a question of the number of rockets or launch pads.

A rocket may be available, but not at the required price, on the required date, or for the required orbit. Engines, suppliers, testing facilities, range availability, payload readiness and launch scheduling can all become bottlenecks.

The same applies to satellite manufacturing. The commercial space age is moving away from building a handful of large, bespoke satellites towards producing constellations of standardised spacecraft. That requires factories, common satellite platforms, modular payloads, automated testing and reliable supplies of space-grade electronics, sensors, propulsion systems and other components. India is moving in this direction, but its industrial capacity is still fragmented. There is also a danger of creating manufacturing capacity before sufficient customers exist. The opposite danger is equally real: demand may grow rapidly while India lacks the components and high-volume production capacity needed to meet it. The answer is, therefore, not simply more capacity. It is better synchronised capacity.

Perhaps the least measured part of India's space economy is customer demand. Government agencies alone can generate enormous requirements—communications, Earth observation, defence, navigation, disaster management, meteorology, agriculture and maritime surveillance. The commercial market adds broadband, enterprise connectivity, aviation, maritime services, IoT, mapping, logistics, financial services and climate intelligence.

Yet demand remains fragmented. Government could play a particularly important role by becoming an anchor customer, but this requires aggregation of requirements across ministries and departments. NSIL already has a role in aggregating demand and commercialising space services. That role should be strengthened.

Instead of every department thinking about buying a satellite, government should increasingly think about buying an outcome. Why purchase a satellite when what is really required is persistent imagery? Why purchase communications hardware when what is required is secure connectivity? Why purchase a spacecraft when what is required is intelligence?

This points towards a new model: Space-as-a-Service—EO-as-a-Service, ISR-as-a-Service, PNT-as-a-Service, Satcom-as-a-Service and Space Domain Awareness-as-a-Service. Such a model could provide industry with predictable demand while allowing government to purchase capability rather than hardware.

There is another constraint that is easy to overlook because it is largely invisible: spectrum. A company can have the money, the satellite, the rocket and the customer—and still be unable to provide the service if spectrum coordination and national authorisation are not ready.

This is particularly important as India moves towards LEO broadband, direct-to-device services, mobile satellite services and large NGSO constellations. The issue is not simply that the world is "running out" of spectrum. The larger challenge is coordination, interference management, orbital resources and predictable access. Spectrum must therefore be treated as an industrial input, alongside land, power and capital.

A company planning a constellation should know at the beginning—not near the end of the programme—what frequencies it will need, what ITU coordination will be required, what national permissions are necessary and what ground infrastructure will be needed. The emerging regulatory framework is an important step forward. But regulation itself has now become part of industrial capacity.

India has traditionally thought of space in terms of rockets and satellites. The commercial constellation era will force a different mindset. Every satellite needs a ground architecture. That means gateways, antenna farms, telemetry and control stations, mission-control centres, fibre networks, cloud infrastructure, data centres, cybersecurity, edge computing and AI-enabled data processing.

A satellite without its ground infrastructure is little more than an isolated spacecraft. India already possesses substantial government ground infrastructure. But hundreds or thousands of commercial satellites will require a much more distributed architecture.

The future will increasingly look like: Satellite → Gateway → Fibre → Cloud → AI → Edge → User. Ground infrastructure must therefore be developed alongside, and in some cases ahead of, satellite constellations.

There is also a strong case for shared commercial infrastructure. Instead of every operator building its own gateway, antenna farm and mission-control infrastructure, India could create a national commercial ground infrastructure grid, allowing multiple operators to share expensive facilities. That would reduce costs and improve utilisation.

The emerging picture is revealing. India is relatively strong in launch technology and mission engineering. Satellite manufacturing is expanding rapidly. Data-centre capacity is growing. Start-up investment is increasing.

But customer aggregation remains uncertain. Spectrum coordination is becoming more demanding. Ground infrastructure will have to scale dramatically. Critical components remain a concern. Skills in systems engineering, mission operations, spectrum management and space data are still developing. Above all, there is an integration deficit. This is perhaps the most important conclusion for policymakers.

India could build more rockets than its satellites require. It could build more satellites than customers can buy. Customers could sign contracts before spectrum is available. Spectrum could be available before gateways are constructed.

Satellites could be launched before adequate ground infrastructure exists. Data could be generated faster than it can be processed. Each segment may look successful individually while the overall ecosystem remains inefficient.

The solution should not be greater government control over industry. It should be greater visibility across the ecosystem. India should establish a National Space Capacity Dashboard, updated periodically and bringing together information on satellite production, launch capacity, launch slots, spectrum filings, orbital resources, ground stations, gateways, data-processing capacity, government demand and commercial contracts.

The country should also develop a five-, 10- and 15-year national satellite demand register so that industry can see where future demand is likely to emerge. A Space Capacity Bank could go a step further by matching unused launch capacity, manufacturing capacity, ground-station time and data-processing resources with companies that need them.

This would allow India to extract more value from existing infrastructure before investing in additional capacity. The objective should be neither maximum capacity nor minimum capacity. It should be optimal capacity with strategic reserves.

An industry operating permanently at 100% capacity has no resilience when a launch fails, a supplier collapses or demand suddenly surges. Equally, chronically underutilised infrastructure represents wasted capital.

By 2030, India's space sector should be judged not by how many rockets it launches or how many satellites it builds, but by whether the complete chain works. Customers should have a visible pipeline.

Manufacturers should be capable of producing spacecraft at industrial scale. Launchers should provide reliable and affordable access to orbit, while foreign launchers remain available as a resilience mechanism.

Spectrum and orbital coordination should begin before satellites enter production. Ground infrastructure should grow alongside constellations. Satellite data should flow seamlessly into cloud, AI, GIS and edge-computing systems. And the country should have enough engineers, spectrum specialists, orbital analysts, mission operators, cybersecurity professionals and space-data scientists to operate the system.

The ultimate measure should be simple: How much usable, revenue-generating and strategically valuable space capability can India deliver every year? That is a far better measure of a space power than the number of rockets, satellites or start-ups.

India has already demonstrated that it can build a space ecosystem. The next challenge is to make that ecosystem work as one integrated system. The space race is no longer only about reaching orbit. It is about creating an economically viable, technologically resilient and strategically secure chain from the customer on Earth to the satellite in space—and back again.

India's ambition should, therefore, not be to build the maximum number of rockets or satellites. It should be to build the right capacity, in the right place, at the right time, connected to the right customer. That is how a space programme becomes a space power.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Lt Gen PJS Pannu, former deputy chief, IDS, founder, Space Club of India, chief mentor, Department of Space Studies, MERI and senior advisor, Space Industries Association.