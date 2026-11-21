India's fisheries and aquaculture sector are vital to achieving Viksit Bharat 2047, strengthening food and nutrition security, generating livelihoods, creating enterprises and driving inclusive economic growth. In 2024-2025, India’s fish production reached 197.75 lakh tonnes, supporting an estimated 74.66 lakh direct and indirect jobs. Inland fisheries contribute nearly 77 percent of output, while seafood exports stood at INR 62,408 crore, reflecting the sector's growing economic potential. This growth creates opportunities across aquaculture, processing, value addition and trade. Indian Fisheries (AFP)

However, the future of fisheries cannot be defined by production and economic growth alone. It must also be measured by the quality of livelihoods created, the economic opportunities available to fishing communities and the extent to which women and youth can participate in and lead India's evolving blue economy.

Women are indispensable to India's fisheries and aquaculture value chains, contributing to harvesting, net mending, seed production, aquaculture, processing, preservation, marketing and trade. They also sustain household nutrition, manage community enterprises and transmit traditional knowledge.

Yet, their contribution often remains informal, under-recognized, particularly in policy and institutional decision-making. According to The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture 2026, women accounted for approximately 27% of the global workforce in primary fisheries and aquaculture production, while representing around 56 percent of employment in the processing sector.

In India, 4.8 million women work in small-scale fisheries, representing four in every ten people engaged in the sector. Of these, 55% work in post-harvest handling, processing and trade.

Recognising women's contribution must go beyond acknowledging their participation. It requires enabling women to own and manage enterprises, access credit and technology, strengthen market linkages and participate in fisheries governance. Women’s safety, health and dignity at work are equally important. Ensuring safe and decent working conditions in the processing sector, particularly for women handling iced raw materials for prolonged periods, is essential to their well-being and meaningful inclusion.

The Government of India's (GoI) Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) provides an important foundation for women's empowerment, with projects worth over ₹4,155 crore approved for more than 1.28 lakh women beneficiaries. Beyond skills and infrastructure, women-led enterprises need reliable raw material supplies, business planning, access to finance and stronger market linkages to build viable businesses and secure sustainable livelihoods. Shellfish and seaweed mariculture are also opening new opportunities.

The United Nations International Year of the Woman Farmer 2026 offers an opportunity to recognise women fishers, fish workers and aquaculture producers, ensuring their contributions and leadership shape policies, investments and institutions guiding aquatic food systems.

India's young population offers significant potential to transform fisheries into a modern, technology-enabled and rewarding sector. Opportunities extend beyond fish production to aquaculture innovation, digital tracking, hatchery management, fish health, feed development, processing, cold-chain logistics, quality assurance, traceability and digital marketing.

GoI’s Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY) supports enterprise formalisation and access to finance. Training, mentorship, incubation and market linkages are essential to help young entrepreneurs succeed. Youth-led innovations in technology, logistics and marketing can strengthen value chains, support women-led enterprises and small-scale producers, and advance conservation, climate adaptation and community-led resource management—generating decent employment and improving market access.

In India, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) works closely with the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and state institutions to advance sustainable, resilient and inclusive fisheries and aquaculture. Through its Blue Transformation agenda, FAO promotes productive employment and decent work for women and men by 2030, combining India's policy leadership with its global technical expertise.

Key areas of collaboration include the Blue Ports Initiative, through a Technical Cooperation Programme in Jakhau in Gujarat and Vanakbara in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, to strengthen port planning and sustainable development.

In Andhra Pradesh, FAO is supporting a GEF-funded project to promote climate-resilient aquaculture through improved governance, value chains and farm-level practices, adopting cluster-based management and an ecosystem approach.

The second phase of the Bay of Bengal Large Marine Ecosystem (BOBLME) project, implemented through BOBP-IGO, focuses on ecosystem-based fisheries management and developing a National Plan of Action for Small-Scale Fisheries. FAO is also engaging with the Government on sustainable practices in emerging mariculture initiatives.

Together, these efforts combine technical cooperation, institutional capacity development and national ownership to create opportunities for women and youth while strengthening livelihoods, competitiveness and environmental sustainability.

India's fisheries transformation must advance three priorities together: economic opportunity, environmental sustainability and social inclusion. Healthy aquatic ecosystems, responsible resource management, climate resilience and stronger value chains are essential to securing the sector’s future.

On World Fisheries Day 2026, let us recognise that empowering women and youth is not simply an agenda for inclusion; it is an economic and strategic imperative for India's fisheries sector. Expanding their access to skills, finance, technology, markets and leadership opportunities can unlock innovation, enterprise and employment, strengthen the blue economy and accelerate India’s progress towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ken Shimizu, Deputy Regional Representative, FAO Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific; and FAO Representative in India a.i.