A 40-year-old woman died, while her son and daughter-in-law suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at their house in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar around noon on Saturday. Another fire was reported at a restaurant in south Delhi’s New Friends Colony, officials said. The situation is under control and no casualties have been reported. (HT Archive) more

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Divisional Officer (DO) Rajinder Atwal said that at 12.04pm, the fire control room received a call regarding a fire in a house in Raghubir Nagar near Laxmi Jewellers.

According to Atwal, the deceased was identified as Sunita, 40. Her son Dhruv, 20, and daughter-in-law Niti suffered 20% and 60% burns, respectively, and are undergoing treatment.

Two fire tenders were deployed at the site from the Moti Nagar fire station. “At 2.20pm, station officer Meena returned from the scene and reported that the fire was in domestic articles in a house on the first floor. Three people sustained burns and were rushed to Guru Govind Singh Hospital by a CATS ambulance. One injured was declared brought dead by the attending doctor,” said Atwal.

The deceased woman’s 20-year-old daughter-in-law suffered 60% burns and her condition was stated to be serious, while her son, also 20, sustained 20% burns. The injured couple are undergoing treatment at Guru Govind Singh Hospital, where they were taken by a CATS ambulance, officials said.

Another fire incident was reported from south Delhi’s New Friends Colony (NFC) area, where a fire broke out in a restaurant at Delhi Janki Community Centre near Surya Hotel. The fire department received a call about the restaurant fire at 1.10pm. Four fire tenders were dispatched from the Mathura Road fire station.

“By 1.30pm, the fire was brought under control. The station officer Manish reported that the fire was in the kitchen chimney and wooden cabinets of the restaurant’s modular kitchen. No one was injured or killed in the incident,” said the official cited above.