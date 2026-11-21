Lucknow, The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow Bench has sought an explanation from the state government over registration of FIRs under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities Act, 1986, despite the Supreme Court having declared the legislation "stillborn". Allahabad HC pulls up UP govt over registration of FIRs under law declared 'stillborn' by top court more

A division bench of Justices Abdul Moin and Pramod Kumar on Friday directed the additional chief secretary to file a personal affidavit within three weeks explaining why such cases are still being registered.

The court warned that in case of non-compliance, the officer would have to appear personally along with the relevant records. The matter has been listed for December 15.

"Once the law with regard to the Act has been enunciated by the apex court in August 2026, there cannot be any occasion for the authorities to continue with the registration of FIRs under the provisions of the Act" the bench observed.

The court also sought details of the action proposed against officials responsible for registering such cases and the corrective measures being taken to prevent recurrence.

The bench remarked that it should not be repeatedly required to point out the authorities' failure to comply with Supreme Court judgments. It also expressed concern that litigants were being forced to approach the high court over the issue, resulting in a waste of "precious judicial time of the Constitutional court".

The observations came during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Brijesh Kumar alias Banty Verma, challenging an FIR registered on October 23 under Section 3 of the Act at Akbarpur police station in Ambedkar Nagar district.

The petitioner argued that the Supreme Court, in its August 2026 judgment in Shiv Pratap Singh alias Chinu vs State of Uttar Pradesh and Others, had declared the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities Act, 1986, "stillborn" and, therefore, the authorities could not continue proceedings under it.

Taking note of the submissions, the high court stayed the FIR and directed that no further proceedings be undertaken in the matter until further orders.

The bench also noted that additional government advocates had earlier brought the continued registration of FIRs under the Act to the authorities' attention, but apparently no action had been taken.

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