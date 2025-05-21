Plantation Mahabhiyan-2025: UP to plant 4.12 crore saplings along 13 riverbanks

During the annual plantation drive beginning July 1 out of total 35 crore saplings, 4.12 crore will be planted within a 5-kilometre radius of major rivers across Uttar Pradesh. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Plantations will be done along 13 major rivers in 24,271.66 hectares. A total 1.09 crore saplings to be planted across 6,712.44 hectares on the banks of Yamuna, over 77 lakh over 4,356.13 hectares along the Ganga. A total 53 lakh saplings to be planted along the Betwa, 34.25 lakh along the Sai, 33.56 lakh along the Gomti, 12.22 lakh along the Ken and 4.29 lakh saplings will beautify the Hindon banks, a statement issued by state government on Wednesday read.

In 2024, 3.72 crore saplings were planted at 2,656 sites along riverbanks.

Deepak Kumar, mission director of plantation said Triveni saplings, a sacred trio of Neem, Peepal, and Pakad— will also be planted along the riverbanks.