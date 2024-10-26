Plastic-free Mahakumbh: Installation of cotton bag vending machines begins in Prayagraj

In a bid to make Mahakumbh-2025 a green and eco-friendly event, a campaign to raise awareness and eliminate plastic from both the fairgrounds and Prayagraj is being undertaken a the behest of the state government. Cloth bag vending machine installed near vegetable market close to UP Board office in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

As part of the effort, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation is installing coin-operated machines throughout the city, funded through CSR contributions. These machines will dispense cotton bags for a ₹10 coin or through online payment, encouraging citizens to opt for sustainable alternatives over plastic bags, said officials.

During a Mahakumbh mela stakeholders’ meeting on Friday chaired by ADG Bhanu Bhaskar, Prayagraj municipal commissioner CM Garg said, “The municipal corporation is undertaking multiple efforts to achieve a plastic-free city, and the coin machines are part of this drive. By inserting a 10-rupee coin, people can receive a plastic-free bag for shopping.”

The machines are being placed at strategic locations to maximise accessibility for the public. They will remain operational through the Mahakumbh and beyond. Additional measures are also being explored to provide alternatives, such as earthen pots, leaf plates and jute bags in various wedding zones across the city.

Environment engineer of PMC Uttam Kumar Verma said eight coin-operated machines are planned for installation, with one already in place. These machines will be placed at key locations, including vegetable and fruit markets, and near AG office with additional machines possible in the second phase.

“By inserting a ₹10 coin, users can receive a bag made of cotton or compostable material. For those without a coin, a QR code option is available, allowing them to make the payment digitally,” Verma said. “The initiative is expected to significantly aid in making Prayagraj a plastic-free city,” he added.