Plea to replace cloth on wazukhana lock: Court reserves order till Nov 10

VARANASI The Varanasi district court on Wednesday completed hearing on a plea seeking replacement of a cloth tied over the sealed lock of the wazukhana (ablution area) inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex, and fixed November 10 as date for the order.

The plea was filed on August 8 by advocate Rajesh Mishra, UP government’s special counsel for the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, on behalf of the Varanasi administration. In response, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC), which manages the mosque, raised objections the same month.

During hearings on previous dates, and the one on Wednesday, in the court of district judge Sanjeev Shukla, Mishra reiterated that the torn cloth on the locks needed replacement due to wear and tear. He stressed that given the sensitive nature of the Gyanvapi matter, it was important to replace the worn-out cloth with a new one and urged the court to pass an order accordingly.

Representing AIMC, advocates Akhlaque Ahmad and Raees Ansari opposed the plea, arguing that the wazukhana had been sealed by order of the Supreme Court, and only the apex court could pass directions on the matter. Ahmad submitted a copy of the Supreme Court order to the court and maintained that the plea was not maintainable in the district court.

Both parties reiterated their respective stand. The court, after hearing both sides, fixed November 10 as the date for order, said Ahmad.