PM coined the word divyang: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stated that PM Narendra Modi coined the word divyang, instead of handicapped, and, in the last seven years, many programmes were organised for distributing artificial limbs and assistive devices to the differently-abled people within the country, even at the district level.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing people at the Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Varanasi after distributing prizes to cricketers who participated in the T-20 National Divyang Cricket Tournament.

He also noted that the day marked the completion of 20 years in public office by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, first as Gujarat chief minister and then as PM, and it coincided with the culmination of the BJP’s Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan to mark the occasion.

He asked the state’s divyangjan empowerment minister to make preparations to hold a function in which the Uttar Pradesh government will honour the Tokyo Paralympics medallists.

Observing that 54 players from India participated in the Tokyo Paralympics, he said the country won 19 medals at the event, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze.

The Uttar Pradesh government would soon honour the para-athletes and give them a big amount, Yogi Adityanath added.

He praised the para-athletes for not letting disability hinder their pursuit of excellence in sport. “If you have passion and courage, even the biggest obstacles can be overcome,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He expressed the hope that India would become a superpower under the leadership of PM Modi and said he sought blessings from Kashi Vishwanath, the presiding deity of Varanasi which is also the PM’s Lok Sabha constituency, and the Ganga for Modi’s success.

The chief minister distributed artificial limbs and assistive devices on the occasion.

“Today (Thursday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed two decades of public service as Prime Minister and Chief Minister. On this occasion, I sought blessings from Kashi Vishwanath and Maa Ganga that the country may touch new heights of success constantly under leadership of PM Modi, may he succeed in making India a superpower,” he said.

He extended Navratri greetings to the people and offered Dussehra wishes in advance.

Stating that Uttar Pradesh government was giving pension to more than 10 lakh persons with disabilities, he said the government had also increased the amount.

Organised by the department of divyang empowerment, UP, the three-day T-20 national divyang cricket tournament began on October 4 and the concluding ceremony was organised on Thursday. Six teams took part in the tournament.

The chief minister distributed trophies and prize money to South Zone and North Zone, the winners and runners-up respectively of the T20 National Divyang Cricket Tournament 2021.

He also distributed 345 artificial limbs and assistive devices, including 175 tricycles, 30 wheelchairs, 39 hearing aids, 31 ID kits, 20 Braille kits, 10 smart canes, 10 sticks, 20 crutches and 11 calipers.

The chief minister also inaugurated the Covid vaccination centre at Dr Sampoornanand Sports Stadium and flagged off seven 20-Tika Express vehicle.

Yogi Adityanath also visited a biogas plant built on the premises of a gaushala (cow shelter) at Shahanshahpur, Varanasi. Run by Varanasi Municipal Corporation, the gaushala is about 18 km from the district headquarters.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal gave detailed information about the plant. Funded by Pride Confederation (Adani Group), this biogas plant has been built at a cost of ₹30 crore. It has the capacity to manufacture 2500 kg gas, process 30,000 kg of manure and 40,000 litres of liquid fertilizer. Municipal commissioner Pranay Singh was also present on the occasion.