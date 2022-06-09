Home / Cities / Lucknow News / PM likely to inaugurate Bundelkhand E-way in July first week
lucknow news

PM likely to inaugurate Bundelkhand E-way in July first week

The Bundelkhand Expressway originates at Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district and it merges with Agra–Lucknow Expressway at Kudrail village in Etawah district
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT file)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT file)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 11:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Bundelkhand Expressway in the first week of July. According to government sources, tentative dates for the mega event are July 6 -7. The 296.07-km long expressway will connect the Bundelkhand region with Agra, national capital region and Delhi.

“The Prime Minister’s office has conveyed July 6-7 as tentative dates for the inaugural ceremony of the Bundelkhand Expressway. But final decision on the date is yet to be taken,” said a senior official of the state government.

Inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway would be the second mega event of the Yogi 2.0 government. Earlier, PM Modi was the chief guest at the third ground-breaking ceremony in the state capital on June 3.

The Bundelkhand Expressway originates at Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district and it merges with Agra–Lucknow Expressway at Kudrail village in Etawah district. It traverses through Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah districts.

Main rivers along the expressway are Bagen, Ken, Shyama, Chandawal, Birma, Yamuna, Betwa and Sengar. The expressway has four railway over bridges, 14 large bridges, six toll plazas, 266 small bridges and 18 flyovers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out