PM likely to inaugurate Bundelkhand E-way in July first week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Bundelkhand Expressway in the first week of July. According to government sources, tentative dates for the mega event are July 6 -7. The 296.07-km long expressway will connect the Bundelkhand region with Agra, national capital region and Delhi.

“The Prime Minister’s office has conveyed July 6-7 as tentative dates for the inaugural ceremony of the Bundelkhand Expressway. But final decision on the date is yet to be taken,” said a senior official of the state government.

Inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway would be the second mega event of the Yogi 2.0 government. Earlier, PM Modi was the chief guest at the third ground-breaking ceremony in the state capital on June 3.

The Bundelkhand Expressway originates at Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district and it merges with Agra–Lucknow Expressway at Kudrail village in Etawah district. It traverses through Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah districts.

Main rivers along the expressway are Bagen, Ken, Shyama, Chandawal, Birma, Yamuna, Betwa and Sengar. The expressway has four railway over bridges, 14 large bridges, six toll plazas, 266 small bridges and 18 flyovers.