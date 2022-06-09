PM likely to inaugurate Bundelkhand E-way in July first week
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Bundelkhand Expressway in the first week of July. According to government sources, tentative dates for the mega event are July 6 -7. The 296.07-km long expressway will connect the Bundelkhand region with Agra, national capital region and Delhi.
“The Prime Minister’s office has conveyed July 6-7 as tentative dates for the inaugural ceremony of the Bundelkhand Expressway. But final decision on the date is yet to be taken,” said a senior official of the state government.
Inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway would be the second mega event of the Yogi 2.0 government. Earlier, PM Modi was the chief guest at the third ground-breaking ceremony in the state capital on June 3.
The Bundelkhand Expressway originates at Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district and it merges with Agra–Lucknow Expressway at Kudrail village in Etawah district. It traverses through Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah districts.
Main rivers along the expressway are Bagen, Ken, Shyama, Chandawal, Birma, Yamuna, Betwa and Sengar. The expressway has four railway over bridges, 14 large bridges, six toll plazas, 266 small bridges and 18 flyovers.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics