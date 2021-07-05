Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi calls ailing Kalyan Singh's son, asks Adityanath to ensure best possible treatment

Kalyan Singh, who has also served as the governor of Rajasthan, was taken to SGPGI on Sunday evening
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Kalyan Singh was initially admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital on Saturday night and transferred to SGPGI on Sunday due to a swelling on his body(HT File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called up former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh's son, Rajveer Singh, to enquire about his father's health. Kalyan Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow as he was not keeping well for two weeks. "Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi called former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's son Rajveer to enquire about his health. He also called up Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that best possible medical care is made available to the former UP chief minister," news agency ANI cited people with the matter.

Also Read : Former UP CM Kalyan Singh hospitalised, Yogi Adityanath pays visit

Singh, who has also served as the governor of Rajasthan, was taken to SGPGI on Sunday evening. "His blood pressure and pulse rate are normal but he is not fully conscious. Keeping in mind his many existing ailments, he has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit of Critical Care Medicine," the hospital declared in a statement released on Sunday evening.

Also Read: ‘Spontaneous act’: All 32 acquitted 28 years later

Singh was initially admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital on Saturday night and transferred to SGPGI on Sunday due to a swelling on his body, ANI reported. Adityanath paid the erstwhile chief minister a visit on Sunday.

Singh was also hospitalised in September of last year after testing positive for Covid-19. He made a full recovery and was discharged a month later.

