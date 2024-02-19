PM Modi lauds Yogi’s governance, says others can learn from Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath got a pat on the back from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of over 14,000 projects worth over ₹10 lakh crore at the Ground-Breaking Ceremony 4.0 in Lucknow on Monday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath felicitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a memento in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

“I have full faith in the power of U.P. and the hard work of the double engine government. I especially congratulate Yogi Adityanath. Every Indian is proud that U.P. has decided to become a trillion-dollar economy. My advice to all the political parties of the country would be to rise above politics and learn from U.P. and then enter the field with a similar resolve,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the ceremony.

The endorsement of the Uttar Pradesh model of governance ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha election by the Prime Minister has come as a major boost for chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is leading the Bharatiya Janata Party’s fight against the opposition alliance to achieve the ruling party’s 80 Lok Sabha seats target in Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister also signalled to party leaders across the country to adopt Yogi’s strategy of faith, governance and development cards for victory in elections.

After successful organisation of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, the Yogi Adityanath government presented the state’s largest budget of ₹7.36 lakh crore in the first week of February. Within a fortnight, U.P. has organised Ground-Breaking Ceremony 4.0.

The successful organisation of three back-to-back events has also charged the BJP election machine before the polls and enhanced Yogi’s image.

In the presence of CEOs and business leaders, the Prime Minister spoke of how Uttar Pradesh has turned into a land of opportunities for industries in an effort to instill confidence among investors.

He also showcased the change that U.P. has undergone in the nearly seven-year rule of the Yogi Adityanath government.

“U.P. has the highest number of expressways and international airports in the country. The country’s first rapid rail is running here. A large network of Western and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridors passes through U.P. The river network is also being used for cargo ships,” PM Modi said.

Seven years ago, a favourable investment environment and new job opportunities were unimaginable due to a high crime rate, riots and activities of criminals across the state, he said.

“Today, investment worth lakhs of crores is coming into Uttar Pradesh. Work is starting on thousands of projects in Uttar Pradesh. These industries are going to change the face of U.P. In the last seven years, a red-carpet culture has replaced the red- tape culture,” Modi said.

Praising the Yogi government, Prime Minister said, crime rate has dropped significantly in Uttar Pradesh and business culture has expanded with the building of trust in the state’s capabilities.

“There is optimism among all investors who have come here, which is a very positive sign. The double engine government has shown that if one has the intention to bring about change, no one can stop it from happening,” he said.

PM praised the One District One Proiduct (ODOP) scheme launched by Yogi Adityanath, stating it has become the strength of the MSME sector in the state. Uttar Pradesh has the potential to become a tourism hub. The tourists and pilgrims are visiting Kashi, Ayodhya and other spots, he said.

A political observer SK Srivastava said Uttar Pradesh that sends 80 members to Lok Sabha is crucial for Prime Minister Modi who is vying to retain power at the centre for a third successive term. The BJP that lost 15 seats from the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls is working to increase its tally by sewing up alliances as well as giving a thrust to welfare and development schemes.

Before the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given booster dose to Team Yogi Adityanath to maintain the party’s winning streak, he said.