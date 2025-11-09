PM Modi: Vande Bharat network a convergence of culture, faith and development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said pilgrimage sites are now being connected through the Vande Bharat network, marking a convergence of India’s culture, faith, and development journey. This is a significant step towards transforming heritage cities into symbols of national progress, he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with school students at the launch of four Vande Bharat Express trains in Varanasi. (HT)

Modi made the remarks as he flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains during a ceremony at the Banaras railway in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

In every country, where significant progress and development has been achieved, infrastructure advancement has played a pivotal role, he said, adding that India too is rapidly striding on this path.

In addition to the Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat, he flagged off the Firozpur-Delhi, Lucknow-Saharanpur and Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express trains.

With these four new trains, the total number of operational Vande Bharat trains in the country has now exceeded 160, said Modi.

The prime minister extended his congratulations to the people of Varanasi and all citizens of India on the launch of these trains.

“Trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation for the next generation of the Indian Railways”, he said, emphasising that this is a comprehensive campaign to transform Indian Railways.

He described Vande Bharat as a train made by Indians, for Indians, and of Indians—one that fills every Indian with pride. He noted that even foreign passengers are astonished on seeing the Vande Bharat trains.

In a veiled dig at the previous governments, Modi said, “Earlier the approach was: ‘How can we do this? This can be done abroad, not here’.”

Crediting his government for the manufacturing of Vande Bharat trains, Modi asked, “Now, is it happening in our country or not, is it being built in our country or not, are our own people manufacturing it or not? This is our country’s strength.”

Modi highlighted that India has embarked on a mission to enhance its resources for a developed India, and these trains are poised to become milestones in that journey.

Observing that in India, pilgrimage has for centuries been regarded as a medium of national consciousness, Modi emphasised that these journeys are not merely routes for divine darshan, but sacred traditions that connect with the soul of India.

He said Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Haridwar, Chitrakoot, and Kurukshetra as spiritual centres of the nation’s heritage.

“These holy sites are now being connected through the Vande Bharat network; it marks a convergence of India’s culture, faith, and development journey. This is a significant step towards transforming heritage cities into symbols of national progress,” he added.

Earlier, Modi welcomed all the dignitaries and offered his greetings to all families of Varanasi, the sacred city of Baba Vishwanath.

He praised divine celebrations of Dev Deepawali (held on November 5) and noted that today is also an auspicious occasion and extended his best wishes to everyone for this festival of development.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present among other dignitaries at the event.

Kerala governor Rajendra Arlekar, Union ministers Suresh Gopi, George Kurien, Ravneet Singh Bittu and other dignitaries connected to the event through video conference.