U.P. CM Yogi inspects venue of PM’s event in Gorakhpur

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit on Friday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspected roads and venue of the PM’s programme in Gorakhpur on Thursday. He discussed security details with officials and minutely observed the arrangements made at the Gita Press. He gave instructions for historic welcome of the PM.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspecting Gorakhpur railway station on July 6. (HT Photo)

The CM also visited Gorakhpur railway station and inspected of Vande Bharat Express trains that Modi will flag off during his visit. GM, NER, CV Raman, mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastav and local BJP MP Ravi Kishan Shukla were also present on the occasion.

In preparation for the event, the old city wore a new look with road makeovers and wall paintings. Gorakhpur municipal corporation sanitation employees cleaned the areas and removed encroachments from the road.

Unprecedented security

Unprecedented security arrangements have been made in the city for the PM’s visit. National Security Guards (NSG) and ATS personnel also visited the venue and checked security details with ADG Akhil Kumar and IG zone J Ravindra Gaur on Thursday.

Drone cameras have been deployed in the area to monitor activities of the areas that are densely populated and remove debris from the roof of local residents. The entry of people to Gita Press has been banned for three days.

There would be zero traffic movement for at least four to five hours. The district administration has directed the school administrations to end their classes before 10.30 am. Eight IPS and 22 CO police rank officers along with along with 36 PCS officers and 3,000 police personnel have been deployed on strategic points.

BJP workers to greet PM with flower petals

Bharatiya Janata Party workers plan to welcome the PM with flowers petals at 65 places across the route. City unit BJP chief Rajesh Gupta said at each barricade, 250 BJP workers would welcome PM with rose petals.