PM offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple, gets rousing reception along route

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Wednesday, the second-day of his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, after meeting party functionaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Roadshow-like scenes were witnessed during the 14-kilometre stretch from the Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) guesthouse, where Modi stayed overnight after addressing the Nari Shakti conference, to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. At approximately 8am, the prime minister’s convoy departed for the temple. From the BLW main gate through Banaras Station, and along the temple route, chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ resounded amid the beats of drums and nagaras and the blowing of conch shells.

Five designated points -- Manduadih, Police Lines, Lahurabir-Cantt, Maidagin, and the Kashi Vishwanath temple gate -- were established to welcome the prime minister, said Navratan Rathi, the BJP media incharge for the Kashi region.

“Crowds gathered on both sides of the road appeared eager to catch a glimpse of their Member of Parliament. Amidst a shower of rose petals, the residents of Kashi welcomed the prime minister with immense enthusiasm,” a press statement by Rathi said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “In addition to these designated reception points, the people of Kashi at various other locations also welcomed their MP and Prime Minister by showering him with flowers. Upon reaching the temple, the prime minister performed ritual worship at the shrine of Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath, offering prayers for the happiness and prosperity of the nation and the state,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In addition to these designated reception points, the people of Kashi at various other locations also welcomed their MP and Prime Minister by showering him with flowers. Upon reaching the temple, the prime minister performed ritual worship at the shrine of Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath, offering prayers for the happiness and prosperity of the nation and the state,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} At the Lahurabir intersection, women NCC cadets lined up in formation to salute Modi, who smiled warmly and waved back to acknowledge their greetings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the Lahurabir intersection, women NCC cadets lined up in formation to salute Modi, who smiled warmly and waved back to acknowledge their greetings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A group of locals and leaders, including UP Ayush minister Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, accorded a warm welcome to Modi at Maidagin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A group of locals and leaders, including UP Ayush minister Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, accorded a warm welcome to Modi at Maidagin. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the KV temple as 51 Brahmins blew conch shells. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the KV temple as 51 Brahmins blew conch shells. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He performed abhishek (ritual bathing) of the deity and Shodashopachar Pooja (16-step ritualistic worship)

inside the sanctum sanctorum. Head priest Sanjay Pandey, Om Prakash Mishra, and assistant priest Ankit Bharti guided him. The prime minister also offered prayers to Goddess Maa Annapurna.

After the pooja, Varanasi Cantt MLA Saurabh Srivastava presented a trishul (trident) to Modi, mayor Ashok Tiwari gifted him a damru and Varanasi South MLA Neelkanth Tiwari welcomed him with an angavastram (stole).

Later, Modi closely observed the Vikramaditya Vedic Clock installed within the temple complex and sought details regarding its functioning.

As he emerged from the temple complex, devotees raised slogans of “Har Har Mahadev”, to which Modi responded by waving and folding his hands. He also briefly interacted with children present at the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The Kashi Vishwanath temple administration made special arrangements for Modi’s visit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a post on X, Modi said, “Har Har Mahadev! I was fortunate to have darshan and perform pooja at Baba Vishwanath Temple in Kashi. Here, I prayed to Lord Bholenath for happiness, prosperity, and a healthy life for all citizens of the country.”

“The darshan of Maa Annapurna and Maa Ganga brought immense peace. May their grace infuse positive energy in everyone! Salutations once again to the people of Kashi,” he added.

Meanwhile, Modi patted Varanasi South MLA Neelkanth Tiwari on the back during a brief interaction in the presence of UP minister Anil Rajbhar, MLA Saurabh Srivastava, and mayor Ashok Tiwari on the Kashi Vishwanath temple premises.

In response, Neelkanth Tiwari bowed down slightly; this gesture drew everyone’s attention as the video went viral.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who also stayed in Varanasi overnight, reached Vindhyachal on Wednesday morning and offered prayers at the Maa Vindhyavansini temple.

After the visit to Varanasi, the PM inaugurated the Ganga Expressway in Hardoi later in the day.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON