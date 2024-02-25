PM to launch 11 ROBs/RUBs, 65 Amrit stations of Prayagraj div

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stones of around 1500 railway over bridges (ROBs) and road under bridges (RUBs) along with 554 Amrit stations across the country on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stones of around 1500 railway over bridges (ROBs) and road under bridges (RUBs) along with 554 Amrit stations across the country on Feb 26. (HT file)

These include 46 Amrit stations under North Central Railway (NCR), including 10 under NCR’s Prayagraj division alone besides 65 ROBs which fall under Prayagraj division of Indian Railways, said divisional railway manager (DRM), Prayagraj division, Himansu Badoni.

On Monday, the foundation stone laying ceremony of 27 Amrit stations and 189 ROBs/RUBs under NCR will be done. In terms of Prayagraj division, the foundation laying of 10 Amrit stations, three ROBs and eight RUBs will take place. Apart from this, 12 ROBs and 42 RUBs will be dedicated to the nation also.

Among the stations of Prayagraj division, foundation laying ceremony will be done of Chunar, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Manikpur, Kanpur, Anwarganj, Govindpuri, Mainpuri, Shikohabad, Firozabad and Khurja. Apart from this, the foundation laying of 13 ROBs and 52 RUBs will also be done, said the DRM.

“The present policy of the Indian Railways is a game changer and in many instances, railways has constructed the ROBs/RUBs at its own cost. The railways is committed to upgrading the train services and the infrastructure and presently in Uttar Pradesh, a total of 5,811 projects are in progress worth ₹98,015 crore. In the financial year 2024-25, the allocation for U.P. is of ₹19,575 crore,” he said.

The DRM further said Amrit station scheme emphasises number of facilities, including overall structure of the station, integrating the same with the surrounding city areas, promoting multimodal connectivity, special facilities for the differently abled passengers, implementing a sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, enhancing the greenery in and around the station, introducing ballast less tracks and incorporating roof plaza at stations.