PM to virtually inaugurate Aligarh airport today

Agra In a step towards regular air connectivity for Aligarh city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Aligarh airport on Sunday. This will be part of an event in which the PM will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for 14 other airport projects worth ₹9,811 crores. Aligarh DM Visakh G reviewing arrangements for virtual inauguration of Aligarh airport. (HT)

A 19- seater aircraft will make its maiden flight from Aligarh on Monday.

On Saturday, district magistrate of Aligarh Visakh G reviewed the arrangements being made for the event at Dhanipur airport of Aligarh. Magistrates were assigned duties for smooth conduct of the event in Aligarh. Guests will watch direct telecast of event to be held at Azamgarh where the Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate 14 other airports.

Officials said after inauguration of Aligarh airport, a 19-seater aircraft will make flight from Monday onwards. Booking for this flight for Lucknow is almost complete and this flight will reach Lucknow in an hour . It will be a regular flight, as per the officials .

The Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate airport facilities at Aligarh, Azamgarh, Shravasti, Moradabad and Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh beside those in other states.

U.P. cabinet minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary, minister of state for basic education Sandeep Singh, minister of state for revenue Anup Pradhan, MP from Aligarh Satish Gautam and Mayor Prashant Singhal will attend the event at Dhanipur airport in Aligarh on Sunday.

Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has been closely monitoring the ambitious plan.