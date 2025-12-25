Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
PM visit: Enthusiasm runs high at Prerna Sthal in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 07:46 pm IST

Carrying posters of Prime Minister Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, attendees were seen chanting slogans, clicking photographs and soaking in the atmosphere

People from across Uttar Pradesh converged at Rashtra Prerna Sthal on Thursday to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, turning the venue into a sea of slogans, posters and enthusiasm.

Visitors arrived from districts such as Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Sitapur, Bahraich and Hardoi. (Sourced)
Visitors arrived from districts such as Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Sitapur, Bahraich and Hardoi, many travelling since early morning. Several faced traffic snarls and road diversions, with some reaching the venue as late as 2 pm, but the excitement remained undiminished.

Carrying posters of Prime Minister Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, attendees were seen chanting slogans, clicking photographs and soaking in the atmosphere. For many, the long journey took a back seat to the chance of seeing the prime minister.

Som Sharma, an 18-year-old from Lucknow, said he travelled by bus despite heavy congestion. “We are tired, but that doesn’t matter. We have come to see the prime minister,” he said.

Ram Dulari, a 68-year-old from Sitapur district, said nearly 100 people from her village and nearby areas travelled together by bus. “We didn’t want to miss this opportunity,” she said.

Shanu Singh from Hardoi arrived carrying posters of Prime Minister Modi and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, marking Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, calling the experience memorable.

While visitors appreciated arrangements such as drinking water facilities, many flagged difficulties due to long walking distances after buses were parked kilometres away.

