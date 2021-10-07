Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Police begin Probe as fresh video surfaces

Published on Oct 07, 2021 05:11 AM IST
The new 45-second video was clearer than earlier clips that surfaced on Tuesday. It showed a crowd shouting as a Mahindra Thar rams into the crowd. In picture - A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out during the farmers’ protest in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday.(ANI)
By Rohit Kumar Singh, Hindustan Times, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday began its probe into the death of eight people in violence at Lakhimpur Kheri three days ago and asked local residents to help in the investigation,

The development came on a day a new video surfaced and was put out by Opposition politicians. The farmers blame Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni and his son Ashish, who deny the charges.

The new 45-second video was clearer than earlier clips that surfaced on Tuesday. It showed a crowd shouting as a Mahindra Thar rams into the crowd. Neither the identities of those in the video nor the source and veracity of the clip could be ascertained.

UP police additional director general of police, law and order, Prashant Kumar said, “All the videos and photographs of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident surfacing up will be authenticated and included in the investigations.“

A seven-member investigation team led by assistant superintendent of police Arun Kumar Singh visited the spot at Banbirpur village under Tikunia police station limit and interrogated some villagers. No arrests were made so far, a senior police official said on condition of anonymity. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday.

Additional director general of police, law and order, Prashant Kumar said: “All the videos and photographs of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident surfacing up will be authenticated and included in the investigation.”

