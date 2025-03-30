Police bust jewellery theft gang in Lucknow, three arrested

A joint operation of the Surveillance Crime Unit (DCP North) and Itaunja Police Station led to the arrest of three suspects involved in the Maa Durga Jewellers shop theft under the Itaunja police station limits on Saturday. The search is on for three other accomplices linked to the theft, informed ADCP North JK Dubey in a press note on Saturday. The arrested accused at Itaunja Police Station limits. (HT PHOTO)

The police recovered ₹5,900 in cash, a 400-gram white metal brick, five white metal rings, 36 yellow rings, 200 yellow earrings, eight yellow earrings, and nine white bangles. The team also seized a laptop, an iron crowbar used in the crime, and a four wheeler car which has been impounded under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The theft occurred at Maa Durga Jewellers in Itaunja on March 25, 2025 and shop owner Satyam Sharma filed an FIR, under sections 305/331 BNS at Itaunja Police Station the following day, as per the press note.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) North JK Dubey said that the accused have been identified as Shivraj Kashyap (19), a catering worker and Subhash Lodhi (24), and Shivam Verma (22), both photographers. All are residents of Barabanki district and have multiple criminal cases registered against them.

Dubey informed that the team apprehended two suspects from New SR Videos, Neem intersection in Barabanki and on the basis of their statements, police arrested the third accused, Shivraj Kashyap, the same day.

During interrogation, the accused also confessed to committing another theft in the Mahigawan Police Station area, where they stole jewellery and cash from a cosmetic shop. Two additional FIRs under sections 331(4)/305 A BNS have been registered at Mahigawan Police Station.

The police have identified three more suspects—Amit, Sumit, and Jhiri—who are still at large. and are conducting raids to apprehend them while also investigating their connections to a larger criminal network.

Inspector Markandey Yadav of Itaunja Police Station confirmed that legal proceedings are underway. “We are actively tracking the remaining suspects and examining their possible involvement in other criminal activities,” he stated.

The arresting team comprised members of the Crime/Surveillance Unit under DCP North, led by Vishwanath Pratap Singh, along with personnel from Itaunja and Mahigawan Police Stations.