Police constable recruitment exam: Answer key found with examinee in Lucknow raised paper leak suspicion

The facts which surfaced after the arrest of an examinee using unfair means at an examination centre in Lucknow’s Krishna Nagar area, had apparently forced the state authorities to suspect that the question paper of UP police constable recruitment exam was leaked and subsequently the exam was cancelled, said senior police officials here on Saturday. For Representation Only (HT File)

The FIR lodged against the arrested examinee identified as Satya Aman Kumar, resident of Bihar’s Saran district and his friend Neeraj, who provided him answer key of the question paper itself stated that serial number of questions were different, but several questions were same as in the original question papers.

HT has the copy of the FIR lodged by inspector Ram Babu Singh of Mohanlalganj police station, who was on duty at the examination centre at City Modern Academy school in Alinagar Sunhara locality under Krishna Nagar police station during the second shift of exam between 3 and 5pm on February 18. The FIR was lodged at midnight of February 18 and 19.

As per the FIR content, the complainant mentioned that Satya Aman Kumar was held with a handwritten paper containing correct answers to some questions. He said Kumar revealed during initial interrogation that his friend Neeraj shared his answer key on his mobile at around 12.56 pm, nearly two hours before the start of the exam in the second shift. “Although serial numbers of questions were a little different, several questions were found similar when matched with the original question paper which was investigated after retrieving the answer key from the mobile hand set of the accused deposited outside the examination centre,” the complainant mentioned.

The FIR further said a total of 150 questions were mentioned in the key to which question number 147 to 150 were not visible. The police had booked the accused under Indian Penal Code section 402 for cheating and section 3 and 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 1998 as well as section 66-D of Information Technology for cheating through electronic communication device. Further investigation in the case is on and efforts are on to arrest Neeraj who shared the answer key with the arrested accused.