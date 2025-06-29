Police crack down on hate posts, arrest 22 in Kanpur zone

In the aftermath of a clash between two groups in Etawah, police across the Kanpur zone have adopted a tough stance against caste-based, hateful, and inflammatory content on social media. (For representation)

Over the past few days, 22 youngsters have been arrested on charges that include breach of peace in seven districts under the police zone.

ADG (Kanpur Zone) Alok Singh said police teams were maintaining a strict vigil on so-called “keyboard zealots”. “The government’s stance is unequivocal: no one will be permitted to foment social discord,” he said. Special police teams have been constituted to monitor social media feeds around the clock, as part of the efforts to curb provocative or inflammatory content.

According to Auraiya superintendent of police R Shankar, three persons were arrested in the district for posting provocative remarks on social media, including comments aimed at stoking tension over the Etawah incident. Preliminary investigations have not found any political or organised affiliation among them. “Those attempting to vitiate the atmosphere through social media will not be spared,” he warned.

In Fatehgarh, police arrested two youths, Seetu Yadav and Krishna Yadav, for allegedly posting objectionable comments online about the Etawah clash. SP Aarti Singh said social media activity is under close watch, and the accused were booked under sections pertaining to breach of peace.

While in Jhansi, a youth identified as Rahul Ratan posted highly inflammatory content on social media. Though he deleted the post after a public backlash, screenshots had already been circulated. SSP BBTGS Murthy said police registered a case and took legal action against him.

Meanwhile, the original incident in Etawah has sparked fresh caste-based hostilities online. A youth allegedly made obscene and offensive remarks against Brahmins on social media, triggering anger within the community after the comments went viral. A large crowd gathered at a police station to demand action. Following a complaint by one Anupam Bajpai, police registered an FIR and launched a search for the accused, identified as Mantu Yadav. Four sections have been invoked against him in Chhibramau police station.

The Etawah dispute, initially involving a conflict with a kathavachak (religious narrator), has begun to ripple into neighbouring districts. In Kannauj, caste-based slurs and inflammatory videos targeting a particular community were posted on social media.

