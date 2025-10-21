Police Memorial Day: CM Yogi pays tribute to police martyrs, inspires force

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid homage to the martyrs of the Uttar Pradesh Police during the Police Memorial Day 2025 ceremony at the Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow. He said the sacrifices of brave officers are an invaluable asset to the state and the nation, inspiring generations with their spirit of duty, discipline, and public service.

The CM commended the police for maintaining law and order, controlling crime, and ensuring women’s safety in challenging situations. He announced He announced that a budget of ₹4,061.87 crore has been allocated to the police department for the Financial Year 2025–26, an increase of 7% over the previous year.

Yogi honoured three police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty during 2024–25: STF inspector Sunil Kumar, chief constable Durgesh Kumar Singh of Jaunpur, and constable Saurabh Kumar of Gautam Buddha Nagar, and assured full government support to their families. Financial assistance worth ₹30.70 crore has so far been provided to 96 personnel, including those from central forces and other states.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, the CM said 2,511 cases of 90% GPF disbursement were settled, and advances were approved for 108 personnel. Scholarships worth ₹51.10 lakh were distributed to 234 meritorious children, with an additional ₹1.12 crore sanctioned.

Since 2017, 2.09 lakh police personnel, including 34,000 women, have been recruited, while over 1.52 lakh officers have been promoted. Recruitment for 28,154 posts and promotions for 2,391 posts are in progress. Training for 60,244 new recruits is being conducted through hybrid modules integrating legal, technical, cybercrime, and AI-based simulations.

The CM said 31,000 new posts have been created across police categories.

Reaffirming zero tolerance for crime, Yogi said over 15,000 police encounters since 2017 have led to the elimination of 257 alleged criminals and injuries to more than 10,000.

Yogi announced that former Agniveers retiring from 2026 will get a three-year age relaxation and 20% reservation in recruitment for constable, mounted constable, and fireman posts.

The CM said the Uttar Pradesh Police is the country’s largest and most disciplined force, serving as the backbone of public trust and order. He urged personnel to perform their duties with integrity and dedication to build a safe, sensitive, and modern Uttar Pradesh.