Police recruitment exam: Man held in Lko for duping aspirants with fake question paper

The UP Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday claimed to have busted a racket of duping candidates of Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam on the pretext of providing a leaked question paper. The claim came after the arrest of a 20-year-old intermediate pass out.

In a release, the UP STF stated that the arrested man was identified as Bhadohi resident Aniruddha Modanwal and he was arrested loitering near one of the police recruitment examination centres, Government Polytechnic on Ayodhya Road in Lucknow, where candidates gathered for the recruitment exam.

A senior STF official said screenshots of cash transactions through UPI have been found in a mobile phone recovered from him. “When questioned, the accused revealed that he had passed his intermediate earlier this year and landed in the trap of one Abhay Kumar Srivastava, who was the mastermind of the racket, to earn a fast buck by working part time,” he added.

The official said Modanwal was in touch with Srivastava, and he made a channel on Telegraph on the mastermind’s direction and took ₹1 lakh from candidates to provide them with leaked question papers for the recruitment exam.

He said Modanwal withdrew the money deposited in his account by the candidates and shared a fake question paper. He said the STF are looking for the mastermind.

Director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar inspected the arrangements at exam centres at Lucknow University and National PG College on Saturday.

Meanwhile, lakhs of candidates appeared for the UP police constable recruitment exam on the second day on Saturday at 1,174 centers across 67 districts in the state amid tight security arrangements, marking the second day of a five-day exercise.