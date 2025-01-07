Police seek NBWs against 91 absconding accused in Sambhal violence

letters@htlive.com Police try to control the situation amid violence during a second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal, on November 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)

LUCKNOW The UP Police has moved a local court to get non-bailable warrants (NBWs) issued against 91 absconding accused allegedly involved in the large-scale violence that broke out in UP’s Sambhal town on November 24, following a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, said officials on Tuesday.

As many as 54 people, including six women, have been arrested so far in different cases registered in connection with the violence that left four people dead and several others, including cops, injured.

“The Sambhal police have already moved a local court for NBWs against 91 people, whose involvement was ascertained through pictures and videos of the violence. They have been found missing from their houses since after the incident,” said inspector in-charge of Sambhal police station, Anuj Tomar.

He said these people are suspected to be living in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Rajasthan. One of the 54 arrested accused , Mohd Adnan, a resident of Sambhal, was nabbed from Delhi’s Batla House area where he was living in a rented accommodation. He was accused of opening fire with an illegal firearm on Sambhal SP KK Bishnoi during the violence.

The court is likely to issue the NBWs against all the 91 accused in another two days after completing legal proceedings, added Tomar.

Another police official said the police were forced to procure NBWs because these accused have been evading arrest and even their family members are not cooperating in the investigation. The NBWs could put pressure on the kin to reveal the current location of the accused or make them surrender. Otherwise, the police would initiate the process of declaring them proclaimed offenders and attach properties of the suspects, he explained.

Sambhal SP Bishnoi said the process for identification of more people involved in the violence is underway.

Two accused, including one Salim, who allegedly opened fire at the police with the intention to kill and looted five cartridges of a pump gun of police personnel deployed to control the violence, were arrested on Sunday. Police said Salim also admitted that he, along with his friends, attacked the policemen and set afire cops’ motorcycles. Besides, one woman identified as Zikra, wife of Mohd Shoaib, was arrested for being involved in pelting the police with stones during the violence.