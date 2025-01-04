Politicians inciting Muslims on Waqf Bill: Indresh Kumar

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar, who is closely associated with the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, on Saturday said while politicians were inciting Muslims on the issue of the Waqf Amendment Bill, a large number of members of the community have extended support to the proposed amendments. Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar (File)

Kumar was in the state capital to preside over a meeting of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an RSS-backed organisation.

“Despite controlling extensive land and financial resources, the waqf boards have failed to do any social work for the Muslim community,” Kumar, who is margdarshak (patron) of the MSM, said to reporters.

“Politicians are misleading and inciting Muslims on the issue of amendments,” he said.

At the same time, he claimed, “We have received a large number of applications from Muslims extending support to the Waqf Amendment bill.”

“Is there any such board in any other religion?” Kumar asked.

He added that income from the Waqf property must be transparent.

On the issue of ongoing excavation work and the Mandir-Masjid dispute in Sambhal, Kumar said: “All disputes must be resolved through mutual understanding or through court. There should not be any violence.”

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch has hailed the proposed amendments in the Waqf Act and suggested inclusion of backward Muslim women in the waqf council and the boards.

It has also suggested that the Sections 9 and 14 of the current act should be amended to allow inclusion of non-Muslims in the state waqf boards and their committees.

The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, the RSS-affiliated Rashtriya Muslim Manch and the NGO Bharat First deposed before the joint parliamentary committee chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, a day after an organisation of Pasmanda (backward class) Muslims offered broad support to the bill.

Earlier, addressing a gathering of Muslims, Indresh Kumar said: “Politicians have been misleading you on the issue of the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act).”

“They (politicians) have claimed that your citizenship will be revoked if you fail to show papers. Has any such thing happened till date with anyone (Muslim)?” Kumar asked.