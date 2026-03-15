Politics of legacy: Parties open doors to Kanshi Ram’s vision

Rival political parties in Uttar Pradesh are vying to claim the legacy of Kanshi Ram, founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party, as his birth anniversary on March 15 has triggered a wave of programmes, rallies and outreach efforts across the state — virtually opening doors across the political spectrum to his legacy and vision. Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary has triggered a wave of programmes, rallies and outreach efforts across the state (File)

In a rare moment of political convergence, parties that once viewed Kanshi Ram and his politics with suspicion are now invoking his name and organising events in his memory, reflecting both the enduring influence of his ideas and the electoral significance of Dalit voters in Uttar Pradesh.

The developments appear driven by an unspoken but widely acknowledged reality: Kanshi Ram’s legacy cannot be claimed by any one party.

The Samajwadi Party has called for a mega ‘Bahujan Samaj Diwas’ or ‘PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) Diwas’ campaign to be held at all the district headquarters across UP.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has given a call for “Lucknow Chalo”, asking workers to gather at the Kanshi Ram Smarak Sthal to pay tribute to its founder. Party chief Mayawati is expected to address the gathering.

The Congress has held a ‘Samajik Parivartan Diwas’ programme with Rahul Gandhi, while the party headquarters will hold another event on the Sunday.

The Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) is also organising a rally in Barabanki where its national president Chandrashekhar Azad will address supporters. The BJP’s SC wing is also expected to hold an event on the occasion.

The sudden political enthusiasm around Kanshi Ram is rooted in hard electoral arithmetic and the perception among rival parties that Mayawati has gradually ceded space over Kanshi Ram’s legacy.

Dalits account for nearly 20% of Uttar Pradesh’s electorate, and in more than 120 assembly constituencies, their voting preference can significantly influence electoral outcomes.

For the Congress, the outreach reflects an attempt to reclaim its Bahujan support base, which it largely commanded until 1989, when the vote fragmented among the BJP (largely Brahmin support), the Samajwadi Party (primarily Muslim support) and the BSP (largely Dalit voters). Since then, the party has struggled to regain political relevance in the state.

With just two MLAs in the state assembly, Congress sees the outreach as part of a broader effort to rebuild its political presence.

“Behenji (Mayawati) is being insulted and has been cornered by the BJP. Today, only Rahul Gandhi is speaking what Kanshi Ram used to speak on — caste census, population-based share in power. Hence he is the one who carries Kanshi Ram’s legacy,” said Congress spokesperson prof Ravikant.

For the Samajwadi Party, which secured over 32% vote share and 111 seats in the 2022 assembly elections compared with the BJP’s over 41% vote share, expanding support among Dalits could help bridge the gap that has kept it in opposition.

SC/STs constitute about 21.5% of the population, with Jatavs forming around 11.5%. Dalit voters are also seen as politically influential because their support can often influence voting patterns in several constituencies.

The timing is politically significant, with panchayat elections due later this year. Although candidates contest without party symbols, political parties actively back them and treat the results as a barometer of grassroots support ahead of the next assembly elections in 2027.

While the political objective across parties may be similar — courting Dalit voters — each party is attempting to associate itself more closely with Kanshi Ram’s legacy.

Congress made a symbolic gesture in October 2023 when it installed Kanshi Ram’s portrait at its office on his death anniversary.

Old associates of Kanshi Ram say parties must understand the vision behind his politics.

“I feel happy that parties are celebrating his birth anniversary and the concept that Kanshi Ram worked upon is now being gradually understood,” said RK Chaudhary, who worked with Kanshi Ram from 1982 before leaving the BSP in 2016 and is now an SP MP from Mohanlalganj.

“Had I not met Kanshi Ram in 1982, I would not have been in politics,” he said.

Now in Congress, Dr Masood Ahmad, who worked with Kanshi Ram since March 1983 and is a former UP education minister of Uttar Pradesh, said: “Kanshi Ram’s concept was to connect people. He never promoted sycophancy, which is evident in parties that are claiming they follow his ideology.”

Ahmad also took a swipe at the BSP’s present condition. “I can say if the BSP had worked upon the ideology of Kanshi Ram, BSP’s situation would have been better,” he added.

Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati has criticised the manner in which parties have planned events on Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary.

“Parties are employing all sorts of tactics to weaken the BSP founded by respected Kanshi Ramji. Therefore, his followers must remain vigilant against them. They must especially stay alert to Congress due to whose anti-Dalit mindset, the BSP had to be created,” Mayawati posted on X on Saturday.

Kanshi Ram, a formidable political strategist, had rallied the Dalit community in the early 1980s in several states, including Uttar Pradesh (UP), Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. Before Kanshi Ram, Dalits mostly depended on big parties.

However, in this political contest to invoke Kanshi Ram on his birth anniversary, which party will ultimately succeed in claiming the political space shaped by his legacy remains far from clear, at least until the election results next year.